Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  PAL GROUP Holdings CO., LTD.    2726   JP3781650001

PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2726)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian banks say government interest waiver will add to costs, spark litigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 01:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Commuters walk past a bank sign along a road in New Delhi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian bankers fear the government's decision to waive some interest payments on loans under a COVID-19 support plan will create unnecessary work for lenders and lead to more litigation, without providing much of a boost for the sagging economy.

In an Oct. 2 filing with the Supreme Court, seen by Reuters, the government said it is amending a controversial clause in a relief plan that allowed distressed borrowers to skip repayments for six months but then charged them "interest-on-interest" on the delayed payments, putting them deeper in debt.

The change will waive the compounded interest component on small business loans and some personal debts from March to August.

The government will bear the cost, which could be as high as $1 billion, according to analysts.

But for Indian lenders saddled with over $120 billion of bad loans and a coronavirus-induced collapse in demand, the move will further pressure already stressed balance sheets.

In the case of a similar scheme for farm loans, banks typically need to wait nine to 24 months to get the funds from the government, two bankers said.

Lenders also will need to recalculate millions of loans, according to interviews with four bankers and a lawyer.

"Getting the money back from the government is a painful exercise," said a senior banker at one of India's shadow banks.

"At the end, a lot of work will happen, nobody will be happier and the government will be poorer."

A finance ministry spokesman declined to comment, citing ongoing legal proceedings.

Banks' legal costs are also on the rise as lawsuits pile up.

"The state-owned banks may show government support, but the private lenders are in it for the profit. They will have different calculations and those calculations will be challenged by the government," said the lawyer.

A banker at a private lender added: "That is the problem with such waivers, because where does it end?"

Bankers are also concerned about that waivers may distort the culture of lending in India and argue that there are other ways to help borrowers who are in need, such as providing subsidies or loan restructuring.

"Now, in case of a flood or any other situation, even borrowers who can pay may not be keen to do so because they know the government will step in to rescue them," said a senior banker at a public sector lender.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai; additional reporting by Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Editing by Alasdair Pal and Kim Coghill)

By Nupur Anand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
10/05Philippine Airlines to cut up to 2,700 jobs due to pandemic impact
RE
09/25Indian farmers block roads, railways as protests mount over farm bills
RE
09/25Indian farmers block roads, railways as protests mount over farm bills
RE
09/24TATA MOTORS : Businesses cheer, unions fear contentious Indian labour reforms
RE
09/21India's Taj Mahal gets first visitors as coronavirus infections climb
RE
09/21India's Taj Mahal gets first visitors even as coronavirus infections climb
RE
09/10BP enters offshore wind with $1.1 billion Equinor deal
RE
09/10BP enters offshore wind with $1.1 bln Equinor deal
RE
09/04Sri Lanka navy says no real risk of spill on stricken supertanker
RE
09/04Sri Lanka navy says no real risk of spill on stricken supertanker
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 132 B 1 251 M 1 251 M
Net income 2020 7 028 M 66,5 M 66,5 M
Net cash 2020 36 958 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,07x
Yield 2020 3,45%
Capitalization 50 515 M 478 M 478 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 418
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
PAL GROUP Holdings CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 150,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryuta Inoue President & Representative Director
Hidetaka Inoue Chairman
Toshio Fujii Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Isamu Matsuo Director & Executive Vice President
Junichi Shoji Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-39.71%478
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-22.38%89 244
KERING SA-0.65%85 941
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.2.62%64 539
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.71%34 561
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-15.71%29 898
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group