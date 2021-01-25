Indian farmers ride flag-bedecked tractors in Republic Day protest

(Adds detail)
SINGHU, India, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of
farmers drove a convoy of tractors festooned with
brightly-coloured flags through the outskirts of India's capital
of New Delhi on Tuesday, in a high-profile protest against
controversial agricultural reforms.
Growers, angry at what they see as laws that help large,
private buyers at the expense of producers, have been camped
outside Delhi for almost two months.
Thousands more, steering tractors bearing the flags of India
and farm unions, had streamed in from neighbouring states for
several days ahead of the rally, planned to coincide with
celebrations of Republic Day.
"Our word should travel around the world, that we are
fighting for our living," said Devinder Singh, a 36-year-old
farmer from Punjab, seated on his tractor.
"If we lose our farm land, how will we survive?" he asked,
as he waited at Singhu, one of the main protest sites.
The protests have so far been peaceful, and farm leaders
have urged rally participants to refrain from violence.
Authorities used trucks to barricade the main route to the
site, where hundreds of police, some armed with assault rifles,
tear gas, and a water cannon, stood guard.
Although some protesters breached police barricades at
Singhu and Tikri, another site, early on Tuesday, there were no
immediate reports of violence.
Agriculture employs about half of India's population of 1.3
billion, and unrest among an estimated 150 million landowning
farmers presents one of the biggest challenges to the authority
of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he came to power in 2014.
Nine rounds of talks between the government and the farmers'
unions have failed to end the protests, with farm leaders
rejecting the government's offer to delay the laws for 18
months, as they push for repeal.
"The farm organizations have a very strong hold," said Ambar
Kumar Ghosh, an analyst at the New Delhi-based Observer Research
Foundation think-tank.
"They have the resources to mobilize support, and to
continue the protest for a long time. They have also been very
successful in keeping the protest really focused."
Police have allowed farmers to rally along approved routes
on the outskirts of Delhi.
But the tractor march threatens to overshadow the annual
Republic Day military parade in the centre of the capital on the
anniversary of India's 1950 adoption of its constitution.
"They could have chosen any other day instead of January 26
but they have announced now," Agriculture Minister Narendra
Singh Tomar told media on Monday.
"Conducting the rally peacefully without any accident would
be the concern for farmers as well as police administration."
