Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  PAL GROUP Holdings CO., LTD.    2726   JP3781650001

PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2726)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian farmers ride flag-bedecked tractors in Republic Day protest

01/25/2021 | 11:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds detail)

SINGHU, India, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors festooned with brightly-coloured flags through the outskirts of India's capital of New Delhi on Tuesday, in a high-profile protest against controversial agricultural reforms.

Growers, angry at what they see as laws that help large, private buyers at the expense of producers, have been camped outside Delhi for almost two months.

Thousands more, steering tractors bearing the flags of India and farm unions, had streamed in from neighbouring states for several days ahead of the rally, planned to coincide with celebrations of Republic Day.

"Our word should travel around the world, that we are fighting for our living," said Devinder Singh, a 36-year-old farmer from Punjab, seated on his tractor.

"If we lose our farm land, how will we survive?" he asked, as he waited at Singhu, one of the main protest sites.

The protests have so far been peaceful, and farm leaders have urged rally participants to refrain from violence.

Authorities used trucks to barricade the main route to the site, where hundreds of police, some armed with assault rifles, tear gas, and a water cannon, stood guard.

Although some protesters breached police barricades at Singhu and Tikri, another site, early on Tuesday, there were no immediate reports of violence.

Agriculture employs about half of India's population of 1.3 billion, and unrest among an estimated 150 million landowning farmers presents one of the biggest challenges to the authority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he came to power in 2014.

Nine rounds of talks between the government and the farmers' unions have failed to end the protests, with farm leaders rejecting the government's offer to delay the laws for 18 months, as they push for repeal.

"The farm organizations have a very strong hold," said Ambar Kumar Ghosh, an analyst at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation think-tank.

"They have the resources to mobilize support, and to continue the protest for a long time. They have also been very successful in keeping the protest really focused."

Police have allowed farmers to rally along approved routes on the outskirts of Delhi.

But the tractor march threatens to overshadow the annual Republic Day military parade in the centre of the capital on the anniversary of India's 1950 adoption of its constitution.

"They could have chosen any other day instead of January 26 but they have announced now," Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told media on Monday.

"Conducting the rally peacefully without any accident would be the concern for farmers as well as police administration."

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal in Singhu, Anushree Fadnavis in Tikri and Alasdair Pal in New Delhi; Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
04:36aIndian farmers ride flag-bedecked tractors in Republic Day protest
RE
03:56aPAL : Net Profit, Revenue Decline in March-November 2020
MT
01/22Indian farmers to step up protests after rejecting offer to defer controversi..
RE
01/21Nepal to turn Everest trash into art to highlight mountain?s garbage blight
RE
01/14MARKET CHATTER : Indian Carrier Vistara Airlines' Chief Information Officer Resi..
MT
01/13Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance
RE
01/13Equatorial Palm Oil Shares Soar 2,380% Amid Name Change
MT
01/04TRACTORS TO TWITTER : India's protesting farmers battle on highway, online
RE
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks End on Positive Ground
MT
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Early Advance by Tech Stocks Stalls
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 132 B 1 274 M 1 274 M
Net income 2020 7 028 M 67,7 M 67,7 M
Net cash 2020 36 958 M 356 M 356 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,07x
Yield 2020 3,45%
Capitalization 64 659 M 623 M 623 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 418
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
PAL GROUP Holdings CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ryuta Inoue President & Representative Director
Hidetaka Inoue Chairman
Toshio Fujii Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Isamu Matsuo Director & Executive Vice President
Junichi Shoji Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.56%624
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-4.61%97 031
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.65%90 331
KERING SA-8.48%82 702
ROSS STORES, INC.-7.72%40 398
HENNES & MAURITZ AB6.19%36 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ