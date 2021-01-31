Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  PAL GROUP Holdings CO., LTD.    2726   JP3781650001

PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2726)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Modi breaks silence on months long farm protests

01/31/2021 | 08:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protest against the farm laws near New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's prime minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday protesters that stormed New Delhi's Red Fort had caused "insult" to the country, his first public comments on a months-long farmers' agitation that turned violent last week.

Tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of the capital for more than two months, protesting new agricultural laws they say benefit private buyers at the expense of growers.

A tractor parade on Tuesday's Republic Day turned violent when some protesters deviated from pre-agreed routes, clashing with police and breaking into the historic Red Fort complex in the capital. One died and hundreds were injured.

"The country was saddened by the insult to the Tricolor (Indian flag) on the 26th of January in Delhi," Modi said in a radio address on Sunday.

"The government is committed to modernizing agriculture and is also taking many steps in that direction."

Farm leaders say they were not responsible for violence, that was caused by a minority of those on the parade, and the government has left open the possibility talks between the two sides will resume.

Modi told opposition party leaders on Saturday an offer to freeze the laws for 18 months still stands, according to a government summary of the meeting.

Agriculture employs about half of India's labour force, and unrest among an estimated 150 million landowning farmers is one of the biggest challenges to Modi's rule since he first came to power in 2014.

(This story corrects to last week, not this week, in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Alasdair Pal


© Reuters 2021
All news about PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
01/30India proposes law to ban cryptocurrencies, create official digital currency
RE
01/28Protesting Indian farmers locked in stand-off with police near capital
RE
01/25Indian farm protesters battle police to plant flags at historic Red Fort
RE
01/25PAL : Net Profit, Revenue Decline in March-November 2020
MT
01/22Indian farmers to step up protests after rejecting offer to defer controversi..
RE
01/20Nepal to turn Everest trash into art to highlight mountain?s garbage blight
RE
01/13MARKET CHATTER : Indian Carrier Vistara Airlines' Chief Information Officer Resi..
MT
01/13Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance
RE
01/13Equatorial Palm Oil Shares Soar 2,380% Amid Name Change
MT
01/03TRACTORS TO TWITTER : India's protesting farmers battle on highway, online
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 132 B 1 262 M 1 262 M
Net income 2020 7 028 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net cash 2020 36 958 M 353 M 353 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,07x
Yield 2020 3,45%
Capitalization 66 021 M 631 M 630 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 418
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
PAL GROUP Holdings CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ryuta Inoue President & Representative Director
Hidetaka Inoue Chairman
Toshio Fujii Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Isamu Matsuo Director & Executive Vice President
Junichi Shoji Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.23.10%631
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-5.95%92 601
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.87%87 594
KERING SA-8.88%82 108
ROSS STORES, INC.-7.34%39 671
HENNES & MAURITZ AB4.07%35 524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ