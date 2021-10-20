PAL : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31,2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] October 12, 2021 Company name: PAL GROUP Holdings CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 2726 URL: http://www.palgroup.holdings/ Representative: Ryuta Inoue, President and Representative Director Contact: Toshio Fujii, Executive Officer and General Manager of Finance and Accounting Department Phone: +81-6-6227-0308 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: October 13, 2021 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ― Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Not available Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for analysts and institutional investors) (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021 (March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % Six months ended 63,195 39.9 2,838 ― 2,793 ― 1,444 ― August 31, 2021 Six months ended 45,165 (32.5) (1,761) ― (1,983) ― (1,518) ― August 31, 2020 (Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended August 31, 2021: ¥1,460 million [-%] Six months ended August 31, 2020: ¥(1,567) million [-%] Basic earnings per Diluted earnings per share share yen yen Six months ended 32.89 ― August 31, 2021 Six months ended (34.57) ― August 31, 2020 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio million yen million yen % As of August 31, 86,596 44,713 51.6 2021 As of February 28, 108,186 44,351 41.0 2021 (Reference) Equity: As of August 31, 2021: ¥44,713 million As of February 28, 2021: ¥44,351 million

2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Year-end Total yen yen yen yen yen Fiscal year ended ― 0.00 ― 25.00 25.00 February 28, 2021 Fiscal year ending ― 0.00 February 28, 2022 Fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 ― 50.00 50.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision of dividend forecast: No 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % yen Full year 131,000 20.7 7,400 434.8 7,100 574.3 3,900 1,340.4 88.79 (Note) Revision of consolidated financial results forecast: Yes

* Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review: No Adoption of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statement: No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and corrections of errors Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No Any changes other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Corrections of errors: No Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): As of August 31, 2021 46,272,000 shares As of February 28, 2021 46,272,000 shares 2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: As of August 31, 2021 2,346,244 shares As of February 28, 2021 2,346,134 shares 3) Average number of shares during the period: Six months ended August 31, 2021 43,925,778 shares Six months ended August 31, 2020 43,931,996 shares These quarterly consolidated financial results are not covered by the quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

The statements regarding financial results forecast in this report are based on the information that is available, as well as estimates, assumptions and projections that are believed to be reasonable at the time of publication, and do not guarantee the achievement of the projections. Therefore, there might be cases in which actual results differ from forecast values. For the premises of financial results forecast and the notes concerning the use of financial results forecast, please refer to "Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other

Appendix 1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period under Review 2 (1) Explanation of Operating Results 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position 2 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Future Projections 3 2. Consolidated Financial Statements 4 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets 4 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income 6 3. Additional Information 8 (1) Sales Results by Segment (Consolidated) 8 (2) Status of Stores (Consolidated) 8 1

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the Period under Review (1) Explanation of Operating Results During the six months ended August 31, 2021 (March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021), the Japanese economy suffered from the declaration of a state of emergency across several prefectures and the implementation of priority preventative measures, which had a significant impact on personal consumption. Regarding the outlook for the future, the continuing downward trend in new cases of COVID-19 since mid-August and the lifting of the state of emergency and all priority preventative measures on September 30 have raised expectations of a recovery. However, it is anticipated that each prefecture will implement only a phased loosening of restrictions. Under these conditions, it remains necessary to monitor the trend in personal consumption. Under such a business environment, the Company made every effort to strengthen EC sales to make up for the decline in customer traffic, while securing the health and safety of its employees. As a result, net sales in the Apparel Business increased by 24.2% year on year to ¥39,824 million, and net sales in the Miscellaneous Goods/Accessories Business increased by 78.3% year on year to ¥23,325 million. In addition, EC sales increased by 39.1% year on year. In particular, sales of PAL CLOSET, our own e-commerce website, increased by 58.1% year on year. As a result of the above, as for operating results for the six months ended August 31, 2021, the Company recorded net sales of ¥63,195 million (39.9% increase year on year), operating profit of ¥2,838 million (operating loss of ¥1,761 million for the previous corresponding period), ordinary profit of ¥2,793 million (ordinary loss of ¥1,983 million for the previous corresponding period), and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥1,444 million (loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥1,518 million for the previous corresponding period). Explanation of Financial Position (Assets)

Current assets decreased by ¥20,302 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, due mainly to decreases in cash and deposits by ¥18,352 million and notes and accounts receivable - trade by ¥839 million. Non-current assets decreased by ¥1,287 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, due primarily to decreases in guarantee deposits by ¥647 million, buildings and structures, net by ¥269 million and investment securities by ¥124 million.

Current liabilities decreased by ¥21,527 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, due mainly to decreases in short-term borrowings by ¥15,000 million and notes and accounts payable - trade by ¥6,959 million, despite an increase in income taxes payable by ¥681 million.

Non-current liabilities decreased by ¥424 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, due primarily to a decrease in long-term borrowings by ¥576 million, despite an increase in retirement benefit liability by ¥69 million.

Net assets increased by ¥362 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, due mainly to an increase in retained earnings by ¥346 million. 2

