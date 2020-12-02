Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  PAL GROUP Holdings CO., LTD.    2726   JP3781650001

PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2726)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 11/30
1140 JPY   -3.88%
05:41aSri Lanka evacuates thousands as Cyclone Burevi nears
RE
11/27Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka on rising default risk
RE
11/27Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka as default fears loom
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sri Lanka evacuates thousands as Cyclone Burevi nears

12/02/2020 | 05:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLOMBO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka evacuated 75,000 people from homes on the east coast, where tropical cyclone Burevi, packing winds of 80 kph to 90 kph (50 mph to 56 mph) is expected to hit the island nation late on Wednesday.

The cyclone is likely to damage coastal buildings and power lines and unleash flash floods, the island's disaster management centre said, advising those living near its path to stay indoors.

Those evacuated, from the Trincomalee district expected to be hit the hardest, have been moved into 237 relief centres until the cyclone passes, disaster officials said.

"By this evening or night, the cyclone will hit land," said Athula Karunanayake, the chief of the meteorology department, adding that wind speeds could reach 80 to 90 kph (50 to 56 mph).

"Some areas will get more than 200 mm (8 inches) of rain."

Authorities in the Northern Province, home to more than a million people, will keep schools shut until at least Friday.

Burevi is projected to move into southern India by early on Friday, Indian weather officials have said, but is expected to cause less damage there. (Reporting by Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo; Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2020
All news about PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
05:41aSri Lanka evacuates thousands as Cyclone Burevi nears
RE
11/27Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka on rising default risk
RE
11/27Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka as default fears loom
RE
11/15India rate cuts bets fall as recovery gains hold, inflation stays high
RE
11/15Reliance buys furniture retailer Urban Ladder
RE
11/03EXCLUSIVE : India central bank exploring investment options for reserves, source..
RE
11/03EXCLUSIVE : India central bank exploring investment options for reserves, source..
RE
11/03China, Nepal deny Nepali opposition's landgrab accusations
RE
11/01India's largest carmakers report increase in monthly sales
RE
10/14Tata Group pulls ad featuring Hindu-Muslim family after outcry
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 132 B 1 263 M 1 263 M
Net income 2020 7 028 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net cash 2020 36 958 M 353 M 353 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,07x
Yield 2020 3,45%
Capitalization 51 437 M 493 M 491 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 418
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
PAL GROUP Holdings CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ryuta Inoue President & Representative Director
Hidetaka Inoue Chairman
Toshio Fujii Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Isamu Matsuo Director & Executive Vice President
Junichi Shoji Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-40.24%494
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-11.51%104 494
KERING SA3.88%91 606
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.32.22%85 665
ROSS STORES, INC.-7.64%39 709
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-2.48%36 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ