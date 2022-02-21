Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. PAL GROUP Holdings CO., LTD.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2726   JP3781650001

PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2726)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sri Lanka seeks $35 million to pay for urgent diesel imports

02/21/2022 | 04:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is trying to arrange a payment of $35 million for a shipment of 40,000 tonnes of diesel with just a few days of stocks left, the energy minister said on Monday, warning of a looming fuel shortage as foreign exchange runs short.

Reserves in the Indian Ocean nation, which typically spends about $450 million each month on fuel imports, dwindled to $2.36 billion by the end of January.

The shipment reached the port of Colombo on Sunday, Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila told Reuters, adding that his ministry was in talks with the finance ministry and the central bank to release the funds.

"Even with this fuel, we will only have diesel for six days," he said. "We are heading for a serious fuel shortage because we do not have adequate foreign exchange to pay for fuel imports."

State-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has begun to ration distribution in its effort to prepare for the crisis, by issuing just about half of what is typically released to pumping stations, the minister added.

The CPC has racked up liabilities of $3.7 billion, mostly by opening letters of credit with state banks to fund fuel imports for most of last year, said K.D.R. Olga, the secretary of the energy ministry.

The ministry has sought a price hike to cover some of the losses, she added. But the government has not yet said when it might approve one.

The growing fuel crisis is also hitting power supply, with the power regulator warning of five to six hours of daily load shedding over the next few days unless fuel supplies to thermal power plants increase.

The regulator plans two hours of power cuts on Monday, up from one hour on Friday. On Monday the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka ordered a two-hour power cut to ease demand during peak hours.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Alasdair Pal and Clarence Fernandez)

By Uditha Jayasinghe


© Reuters 2022
All news about PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
04:40aSri Lanka seeks $35 million to pay for urgent diesel imports
RE
02/18India objects to Singapore PM's remarks about 'criminal' MPs
RE
02/17UAE and India to sign trade, investment deal on Friday
RE
02/15Hello Pal Up 4.7% after Reporting Letter of Intent with UniCrypt Group
MT
02/09Factbox-The key issues in India's upcoming state elections
RE
02/09Indian students block roads as row over hijab in schools mounts
RE
02/01PAL President, COO Steps Down; Successor Named
MT
02/01HIGHLIGHTS-India's budget aims to boost spending to support growth
RE
01/31Indian opposition says government misled parliament over spyware use
RE
01/30Ahead of key polls, India's ruling party revives Hindu-Muslim dispute
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 132 B 1 149 M 1 149 M
Net income 2022 4 442 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 3,07%
Capitalization 71 467 M 621 M 621 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 608
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
PAL GROUP Holdings CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 627,00 JPY
Average target price 2 450,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryuta Inoue Senior Managing Director & GM-Administration
Toshio Fujii Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Hidetaka Inoue President & Representative Director
Yasuji Arimitsu Director, VP & Manager-Internal Audit Office
Hisayuki Higuchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.19%621
KERING-5.70%93 726
INDITEX-11.15%89 487
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.49%57 091
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.21%33 026
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-2.35%30 715