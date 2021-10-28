SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 20-IS
INFORMATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17.1(b)
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
1. Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Information Statement Definitive Information Statement 2. Name of Registrant as specified in its charter PAL Holdings, Inc.
3. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization Philippines
4. SEC Identification Number PW-94
5. BIR Tax Identification Code 000-707-922
6. Address of principal office 8th Floor, PNB Financial Center, President Diosdado Macapagal Ave., CCP Complex, Pasay CityPostal Code1307
7. Registrant's telephone number, including area code (02) 8810-2451
8. Date, time and place of the meeting of security holders November 25, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. via Zoom Webinar App
9. Approximate date on which the Information Statement is first to be sent or given to security holders Nov 3, 2021
10. In case of Proxy Solicitations: Name of Person Filing the Statement/Solicitor Not Applicable
Address and Telephone No. Not Applicable
11. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the Code or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA (information on number of shares and amount of debt is applicable only to corporate registrants):
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common
|
11,610,978,242
13. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein: Philippine Stock Exchange
PAL Holdings, Inc.PAL
PSE Disclosure Form 17-5 - Information Statement for Annual or
Special Stockholders' Meeting
References: SRC Rule 20 and
Section 17.10 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Date of Stockholders' Meeting
|
Nov 25, 2021
|
Type (Annual or Special)
|
Annual
|
Time
|
10:00 A.M.
|
Venue
|
Zoom Webinar App
|
Record Date
|
Oct 27, 2021
Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
|
Start Date
|
Oct 27, 2021
|
End date
|
Oct 27, 2021
|
Other Relevant Information
|
None.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Ma. Cecilia Pesayco
|
Designation
|
Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
PAL Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 15:32:10 UTC.