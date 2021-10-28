Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. PAL Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAL   PHY6687L1036

PAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PAL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Information Statement

10/28/2021 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 20-IS INFORMATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17.1(b)
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE 1. Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Information Statement Definitive Information Statement 2. Name of Registrant as specified in its charter PAL Holdings, Inc.3. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization Philippines4. SEC Identification Number PW-945. BIR Tax Identification Code 000-707-9226. Address of principal office 8th Floor, PNB Financial Center, President Diosdado Macapagal Ave., CCP Complex, Pasay CityPostal Code13077. Registrant's telephone number, including area code (02) 8810-24518. Date, time and place of the meeting of security holders November 25, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. via Zoom Webinar App9. Approximate date on which the Information Statement is first to be sent or given to security holders Nov 3, 202110. In case of Proxy Solicitations: Name of Person Filing the Statement/Solicitor Not ApplicableAddress and Telephone No. Not Applicable

11. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the Code or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA (information on number of shares and amount of debt is applicable only to corporate registrants):

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 11,610,978,242
13. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein: Philippine Stock Exchange

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

PAL Holdings, Inc.PAL PSE Disclosure Form 17-5 - Information Statement for Annual or
Special Stockholders' Meeting
References: SRC Rule 20 and
Section 17.10 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Date of Stockholders' Meeting Nov 25, 2021
Type (Annual or Special) Annual
Time 10:00 A.M.
Venue Zoom Webinar App
Record Date Oct 27, 2021
Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
Start Date Oct 27, 2021
End date Oct 27, 2021
Other Relevant Information

None.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Ma. Cecilia Pesayco
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

PAL Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 15:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PAL HOLDINGS, INC.
10:53aComprehensive Corporate Disclosure on Issuance of Shares
PU
10/05PAL : US Bankruptcy Court Approves PAL's Access to $505 Million Debt Financing
MT
09/30PAL : Philippine Airlines to Receive Cash Injection from Billionaire Owner
MT
09/06PAL : Philippine Airlines Says Restructuring Plan Received Consent from Creditors
MT
09/06Philippine Airlines to return 22 planes, reassures on survival
RE
09/05Philippine Airlines to return 22 planes, reassures on survival
RE
09/03Philippine Airlines files for Chapter 11 in U.S. after COVID-19 crisis
RE
08/24PAL : Philippine Airlines Cuts Losses in H1, Reduces Fleet Size
MT
08/23Pal Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/26PAL Holdings, Inc. and Philippine Airlines, Inc. Announce Resignation of Mr. Gregorio T..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 55 264 M 1 091 M 1 091 M
Net income 2020 -71 810 M -1 418 M -1 418 M
Net Debt 2020 191 B 3 779 M 3 779 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 70 246 M 1 383 M 1 387 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 238
Free-Float 0,80%
Chart PAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PAL Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lucio Chua Tan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan Tcheng-Lee Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Gilbert Gabriel F. Santa Maria Chief Operating Officer & Director
Johnip G. Cua Independent Director
Carmen K. Tan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAL HOLDINGS, INC.-7.63%1 383
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.84%24 919
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.57%20 929
AIR CHINA LIMITED-11.31%15 564
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED1.08%15 001
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.5.94%14 837