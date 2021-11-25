PAL : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

SEC FORM 17-C

Nov 25, 2021

PW-94

000-707-922

PAL Holdings, Inc.

Philippines

8th Floor, PNB Financial Center, President Diosdado Macapagal Ave., CCP Complex, Pasay City

Postal Code

1307

(02) 8810-2451

Not Applicable

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 11,610,978,242

Item 9

Subject of the Disclosure Amendments to Articles of Incorporation Background/Description of the Disclosure Please be informed that at the Annual Stockholders' Meeting of the Company held today, 25 November 2021, via Remote Communication, the Shareholders passed upon and approved the following:



1. Approved the Increase in Authorized Capital Stock from Thirteen Billion Five Hundred Million Pesos (P13,500,000,000.00) to Thirty Billion Pesos (P30,000,000,000.00) and Amendment of Article Seventh of the Amended Articles of Incorporation



2. Approved the Issuance of Ten Billion Two Hundred Million (10,200,000,000) Shares by Private Placement to Buona Sorte Holdings, Inc.



3. Approved the Waiver of the Requirement of the Philippine Stock Exchange to Conduct Public Offering for the Issuance of Ten Billion Two Hundred Million (10,200,000,000) New Shares to A Related Party

Date of Approval by

Board of Directors Sep 27, 2021 Date of Approval by Stockholders Nov 25, 2021 Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission TBA Date of Receipt of SEC approval TBA

Article No. From To Article Seventh That the authorized capital stock of said Corporation is THIRTEEN BILLION FIVE HUNDRED MILLION PESOS (P13,500,000,000.000), Philippine Currency, and said capital stock is divided into THIRTEEN BILLION FIVE HUNDRED MILLION (13,500,000,000.000) common shares with a par value of ONE PESO (P1.00) each. That the authorized capital stock of said Corporation is THIRTY BILLION PESOS (P30,000,000,000.000), Philippine Currency, and said capital stock is divided into THIRTY BILLION (30,000,000,000.000) common shares with a par value of ONE PESO (P1.00) each.

Rationale for the amendment(s) The purpose of the proposed increase of authorized capital of the Issuer is to accommodate the fresh infusion of capital into the Company by an affiliate company of the Lucio Tan Group of Companies. The new capital will in turn be invested into Issuer's subsidiary, Philippine Airlines (PAL), pursuant to the court-supervised reorganization of PAL.

Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC TBA Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation TBA

Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any The business and operations of the Issuer will not be affected by the proposed amendment. Only the capital structure of the Issuer will change to reflect the fresh infusion of cash into the Company. The new shares in support of the increase of capital will be issued at a premium over par. Other Relevant Information The form was amended to reflect the approval of the Stockholders.

Filed on behalf by: Name Ma. Cecilia Pesayco Designation Corporate Secretary

