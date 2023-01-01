Power outage forces Philippines to suspend flights, shut airspace

*
More than 280 flights delayed, diverted on New Year's Day
*
Transportation chief blames power outage for failure
*
System partially restored, airlines offer free rebooking
MANILA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Philippine authorities halted
flights in and out of Manila on New Year's Day due to a
malfunction of air traffic control, which also prevented
airlines bound to other destinations from using the country's
airspace.
A total of 282 flights were either delayed, cancelled or
diverted to other regional airports, affecting around 56,000
passengers at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport
(NAIA), the airport operator said on Sunday.
It was unclear how many overflights were affected.
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista apologized for the
inconvenience to passengers as he blamed a power outage for the
breakdown of the central air traffic control system that also
affected operations at other airports in the country.
He said the outdated existing facility should be upgraded
immediately and that a back-up system was also needed.
"This is air traffic management system issue," he said in a
media briefing. "If you will compare us with Singapore, for one,
there is a big difference, they are at least 10 years ahead of
us."
As of 0800 GMT, "the system has been partially restored
thereby allowing limited flight operations", the Manila
International Airport Authority said in a statement. By late
evening, eight flight arrivals and eight departures had been
allowed, according to the airport operator.
Video clips and photos posted on social media showed long
queues at the airport and airline personnel distributing food
packs and drinks to stranded passengers.
"We're told radar and navigation facilities at NAIA down. I
was on my way home fm Tokyo - 3 hours into the flight, but had
to return to Haneda," tweeted one passenger - Manuel Pangilinan,
chairman of Philippine telecommunications conglomerate PLDT Inc.
"6 hours of useless flying but inconvenience to travellers
and losses to tourism and business are horrendous. Only in the
PH. Sigh."
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines
said they were offering passengers due to fly on Sunday
free rebooking or the option to convert tickets to vouchers.
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Neil Fullick, Peter
Graff and Alison Williams)