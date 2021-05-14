Palace Capital : Director Declaration

14 May 2021
Palace Capital PLC
('Palace Capital' or the 'Company')
Director Declaration
In accordance with LR9.6.14R(2), Palace Capital (LSE: PCA), announces that Mickola Wilson, Non-Executive Director of the Company, is a Non-Executive Director of Mailbox REIT plc, which was admitted to trading on the IPSX Wholesale segment of the International Property Securities Exchange (a new Regulated Investment Exchange regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority) on 14 May 2021.
