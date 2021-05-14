Log in
Palace Capital : Director Declaration

05/14/2021 | 12:25pm EDT
14 May 2021

Palace Capital PLC

('Palace Capital' or the 'Company')

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR9.6.14R(2), Palace Capital (LSE: PCA), announces that Mickola Wilson, Non-Executive Director of the Company, is a Non-Executive Director of Mailbox REIT plc, which was admitted to trading on the IPSX Wholesale segment of the International Property Securities Exchange (a new Regulated Investment Exchange regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority) on 14 May 2021.

For further information, contact:

Joint Broker

Numis Securities

Heraclis Economides / George Fry

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Joint Broker

Arden Partners plc

Corporate Finance: Paul Shackleton / Daniel Gee-Summons

Corporate Broking: James Reed-Daunter

Tel: +44 (0)207 614 5900

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

Claire Turvey / Methuselah Tanyanyiwa

palacecapital@fticonsulting.com

Tel. +44 (0)20 7271000

About Palace Capital plc (www.palacecapitalplc.com):

Palace Capital plc (LSE: PCA) is a UK REIT that has a £281.6 million diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial property. The Company maintains a disciplined investment strategy focused on towns and cities outside of London that are characterised by thriving local economies and strengthening fundamentals. Within those locations the highly experienced management team select assets that provide opportunities to drive both capital value and long-term rental income through tailored active asset management programmes ultimately delivering attractive shareholder returns.

Disclaimer

Palace Capital plc published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
