Palace Capital : Director Declaration

14 May 2021

Palace Capital PLC

('Palace Capital' or the 'Company')

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR9.6.14R(2), Palace Capital (LSE: PCA), announces that Mickola Wilson, Non-Executive Director of the Company, is a Non-Executive Director of Mailbox REIT plc, which was admitted to trading on the IPSX Wholesale segment of the International Property Securities Exchange (a new Regulated Investment Exchange regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority) on 14 May 2021.

For further information, contact:

Joint Broker

Numis Securities

Heraclis Economides / George Fry

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Joint Broker

Arden Partners plc

Corporate Finance: Paul Shackleton / Daniel Gee-Summons

Corporate Broking: James Reed-Daunter

Tel: +44 (0)207 614 5900

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

Claire Turvey / Methuselah Tanyanyiwa

palacecapital@fticonsulting.com

Tel. +44 (0)20 7271000

