PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED

PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED

(PDN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/26
0.125 AUD   +4.17%
06:20pPALADIN ENERGY : Quarterly Activities Report
06:20pPALADIN ENERGY : Quarterly Cashflow Report
10/16PALADIN ENERGY : Cancellation of Share Appreciation Rights
Paladin Energy : Quarterly Cashflow Report

10/26/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

PALADIN ENERGY LTD

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

47 061 681 098

30 September 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

(3 months)

US$'000

US$'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

-

-

(a) exploration & evaluation (if expensed)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d) staff costs (excludes direct exploration

(480)

(480)

and care and maintenance costs)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(131)

(131)

(667)

(667)

(f) care and maintenance costs

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

45

45

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

10

10

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(1,223)

(1,223)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

(21)

(21)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 1

  • See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms. 201019 - Appendix 5B 30 September 2020_(460938_1).DOCX

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

(3 months)

US$'000

US$'000

(d) exploration & evaluation (if capitalised)

-

-

(e)

investments

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

15

15

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5a

Capitalised exploration and evaluation

(454)

(454)

2.5b

Langer Heinrich: restart study costs

(396)

(396)

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(856)

(856)

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

-

-

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

-

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

-

-

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

-

-

activities

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

(3 months)

US$'000

US$'000

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

34,237

34,237

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(1,223)

(1,223)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(856)

(856)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

-

-

(item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

226

226

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

32,384

32,384

period

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

US$'000

US$'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

5,917

5,276

5.2

Call deposits

26,467

28,961

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

32,384

34,237

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

US$'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

45

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

-

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

7.1 Loan facilities

7.2 Credit standby arrangements

7.3 Other (please specify)

7.4 Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

US$'000

US$'000

115,000

115,000

-

-

-

-

115,000

115,000

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

-

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

US$115M 9%/10% payment in kind (PIK) toggle secured notes issued on 25 January 2018 and repayable on 25 January 2023.

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

US$'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)

(1,223)

8.2

Capitalised exploration & evaluation (Item 2.5(a))

(454)

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2)

(1,677)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6)

32,384

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5)

32,384

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by

19

Item 8.3)

8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer:

2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer:

3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer:

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Disclaimer

Paladin Energy Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 22:19:01 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -30,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 119 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 253 M 181 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Paladin Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,15 $
Last Close Price 0,13 $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Frank Purdy Chief Executive Officer
Mark Clifford Lawrenson Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Drake Chief Operating Officer
Anna C. Sudlow Chief Financial Officer
Peter Richard Watson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED26.26%173
CAMECO CORPORATION10.57%3 842
JOINT STOCK COMPANY "NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY "KAZATOMPROM"16.39%3 682
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.-1.01%420
YELLOW CAKE PLC-2.49%225
DENISON MINES CORP.-20.37%222
