Paladin Energy : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end -

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

US$115M 9%/10% payment in kind (PIK) toggle secured notes issued on 25 January 2018 and repayable on 25 January 2023.

8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities US$'000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9) (1,223) 8.2 Capitalised exploration & evaluation (Item 2.5(a)) (454) 8.3 Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2) (1,677) 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6) 32,384 8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5) - 8.6 Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5) 32,384 8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by 19 Item 8.3)

8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer:

2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer:

3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer: