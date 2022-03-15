Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Paladin Energy Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDN   AU000000PDN8

PALADIN ENERGY LTD

(PDN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paladin Energy : Application for quotation of securities - PDN

03/15/2022 | 12:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PALADIN ENERGY LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 15, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PDN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

226,903

15/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PALADIN ENERGY LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

47061681098

1.3

ASX issuer code

PDN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PDNAD : SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PDN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

250,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

10/3/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

10/3/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date

15/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

226,903

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued pursuant to Paladin Energy Employee Performance Rights Plan

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.779300

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Paladin Energy Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 03:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PALADIN ENERGY LTD
03/15PALADIN ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - PDN
PU
03/14Kopore Metals Acquiring Agadez Uranium Project's Historical Mining Data
MT
03/08Australian shares rise on energy, tech boost; NZ ekes out gains
RE
03/07PALADIN ENERGY : Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors Interest Notice
PU
02/28TRACKINSIGHT : Uranium ETFs remain strong with growing energy crisis
TI
02/25PALADIN ENERGY : Financial Results for the Six Months ending 31 December 2021
PU
02/24Paladin Energy's Net Loss Narrows in July-December 2021; Shares Surge 12%
MT
02/24Paladin Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/21Paladin Energy Ltd - Securities Released from Voluntary Escrow
AQ
02/18Paladin Energy to Release from Escrow 14,250,000 Shares
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -18,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,27 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -72,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 561 M 1 561 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 701x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart PALADIN ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Paladin Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALADIN ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,58 $
Average target price 0,80 $
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Frank Purdy Chief Executive Officer
Anna C. Sudlow Chief Financial Officer
Mark Clifford Lawrenson Non-Executive Chairman
Melissa K. Holzberger Independent Non-Executive Director
Joanne Palmer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-1.14%1 703
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-1.17%8 276
ENERGY FUELS INC.26.29%1 499
DENISON MINES CORP.20.11%1 339
LARGO INC.50.09%895
PENINSULA ENERGY LIMITED10.00%175