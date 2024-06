Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated into higher-risk areas of the market, such as technology.

Paladin Energy's proposed $833 million acquisition of Canada's Fission Uranium will bring in CGN, one of China's top nuclear-power companies, as a new customer and shareholder, said analysts at brokerage Macquarie.

06-25-24 1748ET