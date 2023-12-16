Official PALAMINA CORP. press release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - Palamina Corp.'s (TSXV: PA) (OTCQB: PLMNF) has granted 1,585,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, advisors and consultants of the Company under its Stock Option Plan. All options are exercisable at $0.15 per common share. The options granted to officers and directors and advisors expire on December 15, 2028 and the options granted to the consultants expire on December 15, 2025.

About Palamina Corp.

Palamina has participation in eight gold projects in south-eastern Peru hosted within the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt. Palamina is advancing the Usicayos gold project through the drill discovery phase. The Company also has rights to the Galena silver-copper project in the Santa Lucia district. Palamina holds an 15.4% equity interest on a fully diluted basis in Winshear Gold Corp. who are advancing the Gaban Gold Project to the drill discovery phase.

Palamina has 71,284,836 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol PLMNF.

