MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Palamina Corp.    PA   CA6960732049

PALAMINA CORP.

(PA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Palamina Completes Projects Sale to Winshear Gold & Receives US$25,000 Advance Royalty Payment

09/28/2020 | 09:30am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2020) - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) has been issued an additional 400,000 common shares of Winshear Gold Corp.  for a total 10,000,000 common shares completing the sale of the Gaban Gold and Tinka I.O.C.G. projects. Winshear Gold also provided Palamina a US$25,000 annual advance royalty payment as required under the property purchase agreement. Annual advance royalty payments will cease once Winshear Gold has completed 5,000 metres of drilling on the Gaban or Tinka projects.

Winshear Gold also announced a further $507,500 was added to their treasury through the exercise of warrants which expired on September 19, 2020. As of September 24, 2020, Winshear Gold had 53,124,318 common shares outstanding. Pursuant to the issuance of shares to Palamina and the warrant exercise, Palamina holds 18.6% of the issued capital of Winshear, a 2% N.S.R. per project and is entitled to further advance royalty payments.

Winshear Gold continues to advance the Gaban Gold Project with a view to defining the best target areas for drill testing. The Gaban Gold Project is in the drill discovery phase.

About Palamina Corp.

Palamina is a junior exploration company with first mover advantage on 4 district scale gold projects in south eastern Peru in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (POGB). Palamina is primarily focused on advancing the Coasa Gold Project. Palamina alos holds an 18.6% equity interest in Winshear Gold Corp. (formerly Helio Resource Corp.) who are advancing their Gaban Gold Project. Both Coasa and Gaban are in the drill discovery phase. Palamina has 45,284,836 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Andrew Thomson, President
Phone: (416) 987-0722 or visit www.palamina.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64736


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,60 M -1,19 M -1,19 M
Net cash 2019 0,03 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,80x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 11,7 M 8,75 M 8,77 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew W. Thomson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Brian E. Jennings Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hugh A. Agro Independent Director
Alistair H. Waddell Director
Christina McCarthy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PALAMINA CORP.-10.34%9
BHP GROUP-3.39%123 380
RIO TINTO PLC5.11%100 364
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.62%28 742
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.13%19 101
FRESNILLO PLC85.18%11 097
