PALAMINA CORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) INDEX Page Independent Auditor's Report 2-5 Statements of Financial Position 6 Statements of (Income) Loss and Comprehensive (Income) Loss 7 Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) 8 Statements of Cash Flows 9 Notes to the Financial Statements 10-35

Independent Auditor's Report To the Shareholders of Palamina Corp. Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Palamina Corp. and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity (deficiency) and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there were no key audit matters to communicate in our report. Page 2

Other information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. Page 3

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risks of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. Page 4

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. The engagement partner of the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Nicole Louli. McGovern Hurley LLP Chartered Professional Accountants Licensed Public Accountants Toronto, Ontario April 29, 2024 Page 5

PALAMINA CORP. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at December 31, December 31, (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 3,040,172 $ 81,302 Harmonized sales tax receivable 9,685 9,562 Prepaid expenses and other assets Note 6 200,964 165,810 3,250,821 256,674 Non-current assets Equipment Note 7 29,769 38,304 Investment in associate Notes 16 430,407 11,114 Total Assets $ 3,710,997 $ 306,092 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Notes 8,12 $ 768,004 $ 442,569 Total Liabilities 768,004 442,569 Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) Share capital Note 9 10,012,858 9,457,488 Stock option reserve Note 10 945,480 1,198,286 Warrant reserve Note 11 170,690 1,947,000 Foreign currency translation (54,848) (23,220) Deficit (8,131,187) (12,716,031) Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) 2,942,993 (136,477) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) $ 3,710,997 $ 306,092 Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1) Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14) Subsequent Events (Note 18) Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized on April 29, 2024: Andrew Thomson Christina McCarthy Director Director The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 6 | P a g e

PALAMINA CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the years ended December 31, (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 2023 2022 Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenditures Note 13 $ 847,732 $ 1,529,059 Salaries, director and management fees Note 12 488,389 304,935 Investor relations 87,718 137,282 Shareholder costs and filing fees 52,430 40,774 Professional fees 55,246 69,882 Office and general 57,478 55,571 Depreciation Note 7 8,005 8,168 Share-based compensation Notes 10,12 112,296 121,575 Total expenses (1,709,294) (2,267,246) Other income (expense) Gain on sale of investment in associate Note 16 65,425 - Gain on dilution Note 16 241,963 - Bank charges (2,829) (2,189) Loss on foreign exchange (7,169) (7,263) Interest income 1,301 6,417 Advance royalty Note 12, 16 67,715 64,685 Share of income (loss) of associate Note 16 3,615,630 (186,951) Net income (loss) for the year 2,272,742 (2,392,547) Other comprehensive loss - items that will not subsequently reclassify into income Exchange loss on translation of foreign subsidiaries (31,628) (7,513) Net comprehensive income (loss) for the year $ 2,241,114 $(2,400,060) Net Income (loss) per share - Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.04) - Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.04) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic 68,572,507 65,284,836 - Diluted 68,599,868 65,284,836 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 7 | P a g e

PALAMINA CORP. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Share Capital Reserves Number of Foreign Currency shares Amount Stock Options Warrants Translation Deficit Total Balance at December 31, 2021 65,284,836 $ 9,457,488 $ 1,178,044 $ 2,215,000 $ (15,707) $ (10,692,817) $ 2,142,008 Expiry of warrants - - - (268,000) - 268,000 - Expiry of stock options - - (101,333) - - 101,333 - Share-based compensation - - 121,575 - - - 121,575 Net loss for the year - - - - - (2,392,547) (2,392,547) Other comprehensive loss - - - - (7,513) - (7,513) Balance at December 31, 2022 65,284,836 9,457,488 1,198,286 1,947,000 (23,220) (12,716,031) (136,477) Shares issued for cash as part of unit financing 6,000,000 750,000 - - - - 750,000 Warrants issued as part of unit financing - (175,200) - 175,200 - - - Share issue costs - cash - (18,340) - (5,600) - - (23,940) Share issue costs - finder warrants - (1,090) - 1,090 - - - Expiry of warrants - - - (1,947,000) - 1,947,000 - Expiry of stock options - - (278,132) - - 278,132 - Cancellation of stock options - - (86,970) - - 86,970 - Share-based compensation - - 112,296 - - - 112,296 Net income for the year - - - - - 2,272,742 2,272,742 Other comprehensive loss - - - - (31,628) - (31,628) Balance at December 31, 2023 71,284,836 $ 10,012,858 $ 945,480 $ 170,690 $ (54,848) $ (8,131,187) $ 2,942,993 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 8 | P a g e

PALAMINA CORP. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended December 31, (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) for the year $ 2,272,742 $ (2,392,547) Adjustments not affecting cash: Share-based compensation Note 10 112,296 121,575 Depreciation Note 7 8,005 8,168 Gain on sale of investment in associate Note 16 (65,425) - Gain on dilution (241,963) - Unrealized foreign exchange differences (31,098) (9,447) Share of (income) loss of associate Note 16 (3,615,630) 186,951 Operating cash flows before changes in non-cash working capital: (1,561,073) (2,085,300) Changes in non-cash working capital: Harmonized sales tax receivable (123) 51,238 Prepaid expenses and other assets (35,154) 72,617 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 325,435 (79,481) Cash used in operating activities (1,270,915) (2,040,926) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of equipment Note 7 - (18,081) Investment in associate Note 16 (186,700) (93,000) Sale of investment in associate Note 16 65,425 - Return of capital from investment in associate Note 16 3,625,000 - Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,503,725 (111,081) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from private placement Note 9 750,000 - Share issue costs Note 9 (23,940) - Cash provided by financing activities 726,060 - Increase (decrease) in cash during the year 2,958,870 (2,152,007) Cash, beginning of year 81,302 2,233,309 Cash, end of year $ 3,040,172 $ 81,302 Supplemental cash flow information: Value of finder warrants issued Note 11 $ 1,090 $ - The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 9 | P a g e