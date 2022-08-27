Palamina : June 30, 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis 08/27/2022 | 08:31am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PALAMINA CORP. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") reviews the financial condition and results of operations of Palamina Corp. ("Palamina" or the "Company") for the six month period ended June 30, 2022. The MD&A was prepared as of August 25, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, including the notes thereto and the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the notes thereto. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise. Additional information relevant to the Companies activities, including the Company's audited consolidated financial statements can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All statements, other than of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, reserves and exploration results and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements and involve various risks and uncertainties, which are detailed in the Section "Risk Factors" of this MD&A. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. OVERVIEW Palamina Corp. ("Palamina" or the "Company") is an exploration stage company focused on the exploration for economic mineral deposits in Peru through its wholly owned subsidiary, Palamina SAC ("Palamina Peru"), and to a lesser extent in Mexico through its wholly owned subsidiary, Palamina S.A. de C.V. ("Palamina Mexico"). Palamina was incorporated on April 23, 2015 under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The Company's head office is located at 145 King Street West, Suite 2870 Toronto, ON M5H 1J8. Palamina is a reporting issuer pursuant to the securities laws of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA. Management's strategy for building Palamina into a profitable resource company and maximizing shareholder value is to acquire and explore properties with the potential to host significant economic deposits within prolific mining districts in Peru. The Company explores primarily for gold and silver, with the objective of enhancing the value of its properties either by direct exploration or through joint ventures to third parties. This strategy diversifies the business risks inherent in developing a single property. Going Concern Uncertainty The Company is at an early stage of development and, as is common with many exploration companies, it relies on financings to fund its exploration and acquisition activities. The Company had a surplus of current assets over current liabilities of $710,649 at June 30, 2022; had not yet achieved profitable operations; had accumulated losses of $13,863,102 at June 30, 2022; and expects to incur further losses in the development of its business. Palamina does not have adequate cash resources to fund its operations over the next twelve months and will require additional financing in order to conduct its planned work programs on its mineral properties, meet its ongoing levels of corporate overhead and discharge its liabilities as they come due. There can be no certainty as to the ability of the Company to raise sufficient additional financing in order to continue to operate, and accordingly, there is a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Palamina Corp. Management Discussion & Analysis Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 COVID-19 At the end of 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19") was reported in China. The COVID-19 outbreak has developed rapidly in 2020, with a significant number of infections around the world. On March 11, 2020, it was labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organization. During 2020 and 2021, attempts at containment of COVID-19 have resulted in decreased economic activity, which has adversely affected the broader global economy. The rapid development and fluidity of the situation precludes any prediction as to the ultimate impact of COVID-19; however, the Company seeks the best possible information to enable the assessment of the risks involved to implement appropriate measures to respond. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company has implemented a COVID-19 policy drawing on industry specific guidelines set out by federal and provincial governments and works in conjunction with its local health authority to safeguard the health of its employees and the local communities where it operates. The Company has not been materially impacted by the presence of COVID-19. CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS On August 23 of 2022 Winshear Gold Corp. closed an oversubscribed $652,300 private placement. MINEM (Ministry of Energy and Mines in Peru) issued Palamina a resolution approving the name change of the Company's flagship project to the Usicayos Project. On July 12, 2021 the Company contracted Energold Drilling Peru SAC to conduct a 2,600 m drill program at Usicayos to drill test the Veta Zone. Page 3 of 34 Palamina Corp. Management Discussion & Analysis Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 Qualified Person Mr. J. Blackwell (P. Geo.), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information of the property portfolio section of this MD&A regarding exploration advances on the Palamina S.A.C. ("Palamina Peru") mining concessions and applications. Mr. Blackwell is a technical advisor to Palamina. Mr. Blackwell has visited Palamina's primary projects in Peru and reviewed work practices, geological reports and supporting data acquired and produced by Palamina's exploration team and reported in this MD&A. Mr. Yury Valdivieso, Palamina's lead geologist and project manager in Peru, is responsible for the execution of all exploration programs. Mr. Valdivieso has a MSc. in economic geology and is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG), the Geological Society of Peru (SGP) and the College of Engineers of Peru (CIP). PROPERTY PORTFOLIO Peru Properties Focus on Puno Orogenic Gold Belt The Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (POGB) is an auriferous, southeasterly trending metasedimentary-hosted belt located in southern Peru which follows the Andean trend and covers an area of approximately 175 km NW-SE by 75 km NE-SW in the Puno region of Peru. The POGB is a section of a larger 3,400 km long belt of orogenic gold deposits extending from Argentina in the south, through Bolivia and the Puno region, to the Pataz region in northern Peru. The POGB is flanked on the northeast by the gold producing Madre de Dios region in Peru. The belt contains numerous orogenic gold occurrences. Palamina's exploration targets in this region are 'pizarra' or slate-hosted gold systems. Orogenic gold mineralization in the Puno region occurs in association with regional-scale structures, generally hosted by deformed and folded slates and related metasediments. Palamina is targeting continuous, tabular zones of orogenic gold mineralization within fine-grained, sheared, locally metamorphosed sedimentary rocks. Mineralization may occur in discrete, stacked horizons as bedding- or shear-parallel horizons within the host rock. Gold mineralization typically consists of native gold in distinctive "packages" of fine-grained quartz veins, veinlets and micro-veinlets. Globally, orogenic-type gold deposits are known to extend to vertical depths greater than 1,000 m. Important examples of slate hosted deposits in the POGB in Peru include Ollachea & La Rinconada. The orogenic gold belt in Puno hosts more than 100 known hard-rockgold-mineralized occurrences and over 50 mining operations are being operated by small and medium-scale artisanal miners. Palamina believes the POGB has considerable potential to contain a compelling number of additional yet undiscovered orogenic gold deposits. Erosion of these gold-bearing structures (by both fluvial and glacial processes) are widely considered to be the source for the extensive alluvial gold deposits located in the low-lying Madre de Dios region of Peru's Amazon basin. There has been a significant up-grading of road access in the Puno region (example: Pacific-Atlantic interoceanic highway) and power infrastructure (example: 206 MW San Gaban hydro-electric facility). It is Palamina's belief that these infrastructure developments greatly assist exploration of the POGB and will well support future mine developments in the region. Page 4 of 34 Palamina Corp. Management Discussion & Analysis Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 Airborne Geophysical Survey Orogenic gold mineralization in the POGB frequently has an association with pyrrhotite (an iron sulphide mineral that is magnetic), associated with swarms of quartz veins and veinlets generally restricted to discrete, continuous packages in regional shear zone structures hosted by fine-grained sedimentary units. In August 2018. New-Sense Geophysics Limited completed an approximate 3,000-line km helicopter- borne magnetic/radiometric geophysical survey over Palamina Peru's Usicayos and Cori gold projects and Winshear Gold's Gaban gold project in the POGB. This geophysical study is being used to assist in identifying drill targets at Usicayos and in locating further shear zones under cover on the Gaban and Cori Projects. Comparison with other Gold Projects in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (POGB): The Ollachea orogenic gold deposit, located 60 km northwest of Usicayos, reportedly occurs along a structurally deformed east-west trending regional shear structure on the edge of the SE trending POGB. Similarly, 75 km southeast of Usicayos, the large orogenic gold occurrence at La Rinconada also features a significant east-west inflection zone. Midway between Ollachea and La Rinconada, the Usicayos Gold Project also lies along a comparably deformed east-west trending structural jog. GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. Study of the POGB and Santa Lucia Districts GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("GoldSpot") along with Eric Sprott participated for 15% of Palamina's June 30, 2021 financing. GoldSpot has since been contracted to complete an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") study of the POGB and Santa Lucia districts in order to generate AI target areas with the potential to host significant mineralization based on known data processed through their machine learning technologies. In the first quarter of 2022 GoldSpot presented Palamina with its interim results. The most significant of the AI target areas was subsequently covered by the Company's YIN claim in May 2022. Usicayos Gold Project At the Usicayos Gold Project, Palamina has applied for the mineral rights and has title to 14,012 hectares of mineral concessions. The Usicayos Gold Project is located near the town of Usicayos (centrally located along the western periphery of the POGB). The Usicayos concessions extend east and west of the town of Usicayos at elevations ranging from 3,200 to 4,700 m. Rock exposure in the area is generally excellent as the properties sit predominantly above the tree line. At Usicayos, Palamina has prioritized a 2.4 km mineralized gold trend for drilling consisting of 3 separate gold zones trending southeast to northwest for drilling; Cayos, Veta and Veta NE. Veta was the initial discovery zone followed by the Cayos zone, The Veta NE zone was identified in 2020. In September of 2021 Palamina started its inaugural diamond drill program in the Veta Zone and completed 4 diamond drill holes over a 600 metre strike length before commencement of the rainy season in mid-December 2021. Drilling in the Veta Zone was designed to test multiple mineralized gold structures defined at surface over an 800 metre strike length. In May of 2022 Palamina resumed drilling with two additional drill holes scheduled to test the remaining 200 metres of mineralized strike length to the north east; Drill holes VE-05-22 and hole VE-06-22 were both completed from a fifth drill pad . The geological make up of the 2.4 km SW-NE mineralized trend is dominated by low grade metamorphosed sequences of fine-grained sedimentary rocks including siltstone and shale with lesser mudstone and fine-grained sandstone units. SW-NE trending domains of intense shearing, folding and faulting of the sedimentary sequences is variably evident throughout area. Individual quartz veins range between millimetric and 40 cm wide. Quartz veins can occur in isolation, sheeted/sub-parallel or as localised stockwork and carry a variable sulphide content of pyrite and minor pyrrhotite. Minor amounts Page 5 of 34 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

