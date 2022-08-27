Palamina : June 30, 2022 interim financial statements

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR
FINANCIAL REPORTING
The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Palamina Corp. (the "Company") are the responsibility of the management and Board of Directors of the Company.
The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the statement of financial position date. In the opinion of management, the interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting of International Financial Reporting Standards using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances.
Management has established systems of internal control over the financial reporting process, which are designed to provide reasonable assurance that relevant and reliable financial information is produced.
The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.
Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.
Andrew Thomson
Brian Jennings
President and Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
NOTICE TO READER
The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited interim consolidated statements for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
PALAMINA CORP.
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
As at,
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 5)
810,518
2,233,309
Receivables (Note 6)
42,323
60,800
Prepaid expenses (Note 7)
140,732
238,427
Total current assets
993,573
2,532,536
Equipment (Note 8)
29,251
26,457
Investment in associate (Note 17)
-
105,065
Total assets
1,022,824
2,664,058
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Current
282,924
522,050
Trade and other payables (Notes 9 and 10)
Total liabilities
282,924
522,050
Equity (Deficiency)
9,457,211
9,457,211
Share capital (Note 11)
Reserve for share-based payments (Note 12)
1,542,700
1,518,000
Reserve for warrants (Note 13)
3,631,775
3,631,775
Accumulated deficit
(13,863,102)
(12,449,271)
Reserve for foreign currency translation
(28,684)
(15,707)
Total equity (deficiency)
739,900
2,142,008
Total liabilities and equity (deficiency)
1,022,824
2,664,058
Nature of Operations and Going Concern Uncertainty (Note 1)
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15 and 16)
Subsequent Events (Note 18)
On behalf of the Board of Directors on August 25, 2022:
Andrew Thomson
Christina McCarthy
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.
PALAMINA CORP.
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months
Six months
2022
2021
2022
2021
For the period ended June 30,
$
$
$
$
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Note 14 and 10)
639,137
262,754
974,945
342,342
Salaries, director and management fees (Note 10)
75,297
63,703
152,584
115,703
Share-based payments (Note 10 and 12)
22,000
26,000
24,700
26,000
Investor relations
22,543
7,581
52,628
7,581
Regulatory fees
26,732
16,965
39,634
17,868
Professional fees
31,550
13,138
38,180
21,438
Office and general
10,517
4,020
18,899
11,563
Rent
4,500
4,500
9,000
9,000
Foreign exchange gain
3,002
417
2,486
(11)
Total expenses
835,278
399,078
1,313,056
551,484
Other (income) expense
Interest income
(2,425)
-
(4,290)
-
Loss from investment in associate (Note 17)
57,065
80,000
105,065
100,000
Net loss
889,918
479,078
1,413,831
651,484
Other comprehensive loss - items that will not subsequently reclassify into
income
Exchange on translation of foreign subsidiaries
13,613
788
12,977
(1,843)
Net comprehensive loss
903,531
479,866
1,426,808
649,640
Loss per share
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
- basic
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
- diluted
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
65,284,836
48,141,979
65,284,836
46,721,300
- basic
65,284,836
48,141,979
65,284,836
46,721,300
- diluted
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.
PALAMINA CORP.
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Share Capital
Number of
Reserve for
Accumulated
Reserve for foreign
Amount
Share-based
Reserve for
currency
Total
shares
payments
Warrants
deficit
translation
Balance at December 31, 2020
45,284,836
$
6,480,018
$
1,018,000
$
1,684,775
$
(9,385,170)
$
(11,283)
$
(213,660)
Issued pursuant to private placement
20,000,000
5,000,000
-
-
-
-
5,000,000
Warrants issued pursuant to private placement
-
(1,935,000)
-
1,935,000
-
-
-
Broker warrants issued pursuant to private placement
-
(12,000)
-
12,000
-
-
-
Share issue costs
-
(76,557)
-
-
-
-
(76,557)
Share based payments
-
-
26,000
-
-
-
26,000
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(651,484)
-
(651,484)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
1,843
1,843
Balance at June 30, 2021
65,284,836
$
9,456,461
$
1,044,000
$
3,631,775
$
(10,036,654)
$
(9,440)
$
4,086,142
Share issue costs
-
750
-
-
-
-
750
Share based payments
-
-
474,000
-
-
-
474,000
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(2,412,617)
-
(2,412,617)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(6,267)
(6,267)
Balance at December 31, 2021
65,284,836
$
9,457,211
$
1,518,000
$
3,631,775
$
(12,449,271)
$
(15,707)
$
2,142,008
Share based payments
-
-
24,700
-
-
-
24,700
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(1,413,831)
-
(1,413,831)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(12,977)
(12,977)
Balance at June 30, 2022
65,284,836
$
9,457,211
$
1,542,700
$
3,631,775
$
(13,863,102)
$
(28,684)
$
739,900
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.
