    PA   CA6960732049

PALAMINA CORP.

(PA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:26 2022-08-26 pm EDT
0.0900 CAD   -5.26%
Palamina : June 30, 2022 interim financial statements

08/27/2022 | 09:31am EDT
PALAMINA CORP.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR

FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Palamina Corp. (the "Company") are the responsibility of the management and Board of Directors of the Company.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the statement of financial position date. In the opinion of management, the interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting of International Financial Reporting Standards using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances.

Management has established systems of internal control over the financial reporting process, which are designed to provide reasonable assurance that relevant and reliable financial information is produced.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

Andrew Thomson

Brian Jennings

President and Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

NOTICE TO READER

The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited interim consolidated statements for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

PALAMINA CORP.

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

As at,

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 5)

810,518

2,233,309

Receivables (Note 6)

42,323

60,800

Prepaid expenses (Note 7)

140,732

238,427

Total current assets

993,573

2,532,536

Equipment (Note 8)

29,251

26,457

Investment in associate (Note 17)

-

105,065

Total assets

1,022,824

2,664,058

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Current

282,924

522,050

Trade and other payables (Notes 9 and 10)

Total liabilities

282,924

522,050

Equity (Deficiency)

9,457,211

9,457,211

Share capital (Note 11)

Reserve for share-based payments (Note 12)

1,542,700

1,518,000

Reserve for warrants (Note 13)

3,631,775

3,631,775

Accumulated deficit

(13,863,102)

(12,449,271)

Reserve for foreign currency translation

(28,684)

(15,707)

Total equity (deficiency)

739,900

2,142,008

Total liabilities and equity (deficiency)

1,022,824

2,664,058

Nature of Operations and Going Concern Uncertainty (Note 1)

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15 and 16)

Subsequent Events (Note 18)

On behalf of the Board of Directors on August 25, 2022:

Andrew Thomson

Christina McCarthy

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

PALAMINA CORP.

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months

Six months

2022

2021

2022

2021

For the period ended June 30,

$

$

$

$

Expenses

Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Note 14 and 10)

639,137

262,754

974,945

342,342

Salaries, director and management fees (Note 10)

75,297

63,703

152,584

115,703

Share-based payments (Note 10 and 12)

22,000

26,000

24,700

26,000

Investor relations

22,543

7,581

52,628

7,581

Regulatory fees

26,732

16,965

39,634

17,868

Professional fees

31,550

13,138

38,180

21,438

Office and general

10,517

4,020

18,899

11,563

Rent

4,500

4,500

9,000

9,000

Foreign exchange gain

3,002

417

2,486

(11)

Total expenses

835,278

399,078

1,313,056

551,484

Other (income) expense

Interest income

(2,425)

-

(4,290)

-

Loss from investment in associate (Note 17)

57,065

80,000

105,065

100,000

Net loss

889,918

479,078

1,413,831

651,484

Other comprehensive loss - items that will not subsequently reclassify into

income

Exchange on translation of foreign subsidiaries

13,613

788

12,977

(1,843)

Net comprehensive loss

903,531

479,866

1,426,808

649,640

Loss per share

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

- basic

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

- diluted

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

65,284,836

48,141,979

65,284,836

46,721,300

- basic

65,284,836

48,141,979

65,284,836

46,721,300

- diluted

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

PALAMINA CORP.

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share Capital

Number of

Reserve for

Accumulated

Reserve for foreign

Amount

Share-based

Reserve for

currency

Total

shares

payments

Warrants

deficit

translation

Balance at December 31, 2020

45,284,836

$

6,480,018

$

1,018,000

$

1,684,775

$

(9,385,170)

$

(11,283)

$

(213,660)

Issued pursuant to private placement

20,000,000

5,000,000

-

-

-

-

5,000,000

Warrants issued pursuant to private placement

-

(1,935,000)

-

1,935,000

-

-

-

Broker warrants issued pursuant to private placement

-

(12,000)

-

12,000

-

-

-

Share issue costs

-

(76,557)

-

-

-

-

(76,557)

Share based payments

-

-

26,000

-

-

-

26,000

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(651,484)

-

(651,484)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

1,843

1,843

Balance at June 30, 2021

65,284,836

$

9,456,461

$

1,044,000

$

3,631,775

$

(10,036,654)

$

(9,440)

$

4,086,142

Share issue costs

-

750

-

-

-

-

750

Share based payments

-

-

474,000

-

-

-

474,000

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(2,412,617)

-

(2,412,617)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(6,267)

(6,267)

Balance at December 31, 2021

65,284,836

$

9,457,211

$

1,518,000

$

3,631,775

$

(12,449,271)

$

(15,707)

$

2,142,008

Share based payments

-

-

24,700

-

-

-

24,700

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(1,413,831)

-

(1,413,831)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(12,977)

(12,977)

Balance at June 30, 2022

65,284,836

$

9,457,211

$

1,542,700

$

3,631,775

$

(13,863,102)

$

(28,684)

$

739,900

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

Palamina Corp. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 13:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
