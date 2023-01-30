Advanced search
    PA   CA6960732049

PALAMINA CORP.

(PA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:11:42 2023-01-27 pm EST
0.0750 CAD   +7.14%
2022Palamina Makes Changes to Board and Management
AQ
2022Palamina Corp. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022Palamina Corp. Announces Executive Changes
CI
Palamina : Returns 5.1 g/t Gold Over 4 Metres at Surface & 15.4 g/t Gold Over 2.7 Metres Underground at the Usicayos Gold Project

01/30/2023 | 03:24am EST
Palamina Corp. (TSXV:PA - OTCQB:PLMNF) completed its second field program in the Sol de Oro Zone ("SDO") at the Usicayos Gold Project in December 2022. Palamina acquired the SDO Zone in June of last year. At Usicayos a 4.5 km mineralized gold trend has been defined made up of the southwestern SDO Zone, central Cayos Zone and northeastern Veta Zone. Six drill holes were completed in the Veta Zone in 2021 and 2022. The Cayos and SDO zones have never been drilled. Palamina has scheduled these zones for drill testing later this year.

At Usicayos each of the major gold mineralized zones is hosted in Ananea Formation shales and mudstones and controlled by shear zones in a flower structure pattern developed by regional thrusting. The structure at the SDO Zone is currently the widest section identified on the property, with an approximate 1.5 km width versus the 0.25 km width drill tested at the Veta Zone. Gold mineralization is found on both sides of the structure and mineralization dips steeply towards the centre. Four mineralized gold systems have been identified at SDO that are structurally well defined and continuous at surface, three at SDO South and one at SDO North.

Disclaimer

Palamina Corp. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 08:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
