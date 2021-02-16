Log in
Big data firm Palantir raises revenue 40% as contracts roll in

02/16/2021 | 08:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: A person wears a Palantir Technologies (PLTR) sweater outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the day of their initial public offering (IPO) in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - U.S. data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc on Tuesday reported a 40% rise in sales in its second quarterly results since going public in September last year.

The company, co-founded in 2003 by billionaire Peter Thiel, signed 21 contracts each worth $5 million or more during the fourth quarter and said it expects sales in the first quarter to grow by about 45% from a year ago.

Known for its work with the Central Intelligence Agency and other government agencies, Palantir has been partnering with big private sector names including Rio Tinto and International Business Machines for data offerings.

Shares of the Denver-based company were down nearly 5% at $30.40 before the bell after having surged over threefold since its public listing.

Although the stock has been a point of discussion on WallStreetBets, a forum on Reddit popular among retail investors, some analysts have cautioned that the company's guidance does not match up to the meteoric rise in its stock.

WallStreetBets was at the heart of a recent retail frenzy in U.S. stocks, driving up prices of many shorted companies including videogame retailer GameStop Corp and theater chain operator AMC.

Palantir's net loss narrowed to $148.3 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $159.3 million, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, it earned 6 cents per share, while analysts were expecting 2 cents.

Its revenue jumped to $322.1 million, above market expectations of $300.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 072 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 154 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 863 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -32,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55 589 M 55 589 M -
EV / Sales 2020 50,1x
EV / Sales 2021 38,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 464
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Palantir Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,29 $
Last Close Price 31,91 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target -39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Caedmon Karp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Cohen President, Secretary & Director
David Glazer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Peter Andreas Thiel Chairman
Shyam Sankar Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.35.50%55 589
MICROSOFT CORPORATION10.15%1 847 767
SEA LIMITED38.72%141 355
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.28.40%126 420
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC8.17%63 258
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.12%59 621
