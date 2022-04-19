Log in
    PLTR   US69608A1088

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
12.91 USD   +6.26%
04:10pPalantir Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast
BU
03:12pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up; Twitter, Cassava Sciences Dip
MT
04/18Palantir Technologies Extends Collaboration with CDC's Data Management Program
MT
Palantir Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

04/19/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be released on Monday, May 9, 2022, prior to the open of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a webcast to discuss its results at 6:00 AM MT / 8:00 AM ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register here. In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2022-q1.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 006 M - -
Net income 2022 -244 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -100,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 666 M 24 666 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 8,18x
Nbr of Employees 2 920
Free-Float 84,0%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Caedmon Karp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Cohen President, Secretary & Director
David Glazer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Peter Andreas Thiel Chairman
Shyam Sankar Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-33.28%24 666
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.59%2 103 021
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.04%65 683
SEA LIMITED-53.50%58 458
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.48%57 524
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.37%45 489