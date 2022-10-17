Advanced search
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

10/17/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
DENVER, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 will be released on Monday, November 7, 2022, prior to the open of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a webcast to discuss its results at 6:00 AM MT / 8:00 AM ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register here. In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2022-q3.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Investor Relations
investors@palantir.com

Media
media@palantir.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palantir-announces-date-of-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-webcast-301651122.html

SOURCE PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.


© PRNewswire 2022
