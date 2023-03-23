Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Palantir Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLTR   US69608A1088

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:33:22 2023-03-23 pm EDT
8.315 USD   +1.28%
04:19pPalantir Awarded Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) Renewal to Support Financial Criminal Investigations
BU
03/22Palantir USG Gets $18.5 Million Modification to US Air Force Contract for Project Brown Heron Data-as-a-Service
MT
03/17Citadel accelerates hiring push in Hong Kong and London
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Palantir Awarded Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) Renewal to Support Financial Criminal Investigations

03/23/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) renewed its partnership for the ongoing delivery of an intelligence data analysis platform to support the AUSTRAC mission of protecting Australia’s financial system from criminal abuse.

Since 2017, Palantir has partnered with AUSTRAC to optimise their use of financial data in support of criminal investigations. AUSTRAC builds resilience in the financial system and uses financial intelligence and regulation to disrupt money laundering, terrorism financing, and other serious crime.

AUSTRAC utilizes Palantir Technologies’ Gotham and Foundry software platforms to integrate and fuse large scale data across their enterprise, driving decisions and operational outcomes.

“We are proud to continue and expand our partnership with AUSTRAC and remain firmly committed to supporting their mission,” said Mike Kelly, Head of Palantir Australia. “AUSTRAC personnel are using Palantir’s software to identify national security threats and to detect and disrupt criminal networks - a real contribution to making Australia safer.”

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 204 M - -
Net income 2023 33,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 865 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 580x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 252 M 17 252 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,53x
EV / Sales 2024 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 838
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Palantir Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 8,21 $
Average target price 8,73 $
Spread / Average Target 6,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Caedmon Karp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Cohen President, Secretary & Director
David Glazer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Peter Andreas Thiel Chairman
Shyam Sankar Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.27.88%17 252
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.54%2 026 873
SYNOPSYS INC.16.30%56 557
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.26.99%55 734
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.52%53 004
SEA LIMITED49.26%43 625
