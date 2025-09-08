Bank of America confirms its 'buy' recommendation and $180 target price for Palantir Technologies shares, expecting the software solutions group's profitable growth to continue to outperform as customers struggle to benefit from off-the-shelf solutions.
We left the company's AIPCon 8 event feeling confident about Palantir's competitive advantage in transforming data and AI for value-added use cases, the broker said in its note on the analytics and data science specialist.
Palantir: BofA still a buyer after AIPCon 8
Published on 09/08/2025 at 10:48 am EDT
Bank of America confirms its 'buy' recommendation and $180 target price for Palantir Technologies shares, expecting the software solutions group's profitable growth to continue to outperform as customers struggle to benefit from off-the-shelf solutions.