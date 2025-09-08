Palantir Technologies Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of software platforms for the large-scale analysis, integration and management of data, decisions and operations, as well as the execution of software in various environments. Net sales break down by market between government institutions (54.9%) and commercial enterprises (45.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: The United States (61.9%), the United Kingdom (10.6%) and other (27.5%).