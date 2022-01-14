Log in
    PLTR   US69608A1088

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
  Report
Palantir Introduces Certification Program to Scale Platform and Empower Customers and Strategic Partners

01/14/2022 | 07:00am EST
  • The Palantir Certification Program will provide an opportunity for users to highlight their Foundry knowledge, skills, and abilities, while their employers will be able to accelerate their transformation by identifying and scaling Foundry users.

  • Palantir customers will be able to increase the impact of Palantir’s software by leveraging more of their IT and data support network in the Foundry operating system.

  • Palantir aims to infuse operations with intelligence by setting standards for using data to help transform organizations rather than just modernizing them. With its Certification program, Palantir is accelerating and expanding the productization of its approach.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (Palantir, NYSE:PLTR), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, announced today the introduction of its Palantir Certification Program. This program offers Palantir Foundry customers the opportunity to accelerate value creation and scale by optimizing Foundry talent within their workforce.

Palantir Foundry is a vertically integrated software platform that bridges the full spectrum of data operations and helps transform the way organizations perform by creating a central operating system for their data. It is offered as a fully managed SaaS, and was designed for use throughout the world’s most complex institutions by a wide spectrum of operators, including non-technical users.

The Palantir Certification Program is the latest step in an ongoing effort to support Palantir customers in unlocking value from Palantir software to help transform their organization through the use of data. As more and more customers and partners adopt Foundry and other Palantir products, the need for Foundry expertise has greatly expanded. The Palantir Certification Program will enable Palantir customers to more readily identify individuals with the critical skills needed to implement transformative solutions throughout the enterprise.

“It has been our company’s mission to empower our customers to use Palantir’s software to transform their organizations,” said Ted Mabrey, Palantir’s Global Head of Commercial Business. “Certifications represent a critical milestone in democratizing the transformative power of our software by setting an explicit standard that organizations should expect from their data and their data professionals.”

“Our partnership with Palantir to build a global capability of world class Business Analysts, Data Scientists, Data Engineers and Architects is pivotal to unlock sustainable business value rapidly. We have been transforming the business model of our clients with Palantir Foundry for the last 6 years in different industries and business domains (R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, finance and connected services…). We are extremely excited to be one of the first Palantir partners globally to be able to leverage Palantir certifications for our talents. This will help our customers to see increased interoperability and prototyping speeds with significant business value and a faster time to market of custom applications leveraging Palantir Foundry,” said Charlotte Pierron-Perlès, EVP, Global Head of Insights for Intelligent Industry at Capgemini Invent.

Foundry Certifications are now available to existing Palantir Foundry customers and partners. Exams are available in one of four tracks: Data Engineer, Application Developer, Data Science, and Data Analyst. Exam guides, including an outline of topics, relevant documentation, and other study materials, will be provided to all candidates.

Palantir Certifications are the latest addition to the Palantir Amplify portfolio. The Amplify Team offers training, support, and enablement services to help customers get the most out of Foundry. More information on the Amplify service offering is available at https://www.palantir.com/platforms/foundry/amplify/.

Existing Palantir customers interested in the Palantir Foundry Certification Program should contact their Palantir partner channels or reach out to amplify@palantir.com.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys operating systems for the modern enterprise. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Who dares, wins.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the expected benefits of the Palantir Certification Program. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customers; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customers’ ability to modify or terminate their contracts. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
