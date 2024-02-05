Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Q4 2023 Highlights

  • GAAP net income of $93 million, representing a 15% margin
    • Fifth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability
  • GAAP income from operations of $66 million, representing an 11% margin
    • Fourth consecutive quarter of GAAP operating profitability
  • GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.04
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.08
  • Revenue grew 20% year-over-year and 9% quarter-over-quarter to $608 million
  • US commercial highlights
    • US commercial revenue grew 70% year-over-year and 12% quarter-over-quarter to $131 million
    • US commercial customer count grew 55% year-over-year and 22% quarter-over-quarter to 221 customers
    • US commercial total contract value (“TCV”) of $343 million, representing 107% growth year-over-year on a dollar-weighted duration basis
    • US commercial remaining deal value (“RDV”) grew 32% year-over-year and 28% quarter-over-quarter
  • Commercial revenue grew 32% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-quarter to $284 million
  • Government revenue grew 11% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter to $324 million
  • Customer count grew 35% year-over-year
  • Adjusted income from operations of $209 million, representing a margin of 34%
    • Fifth consecutive quarter of expanding adjusted operating margins
  • Cash from operations of $301 million, representing a 50% margin
  • Adjusted free cash flow of $305 million, representing a 50% margin
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term US treasury securities of $3.7 billion

FY 2023 Highlights

  • Revenue grew 17% year-over-year to $2.23 billion
  • Commercial revenue grew 20% year-over-year to $1.0 billion
    • US commercial revenue grew 36% year-over-year to $457 million
  • Government revenue grew 14% year-over-year to $1.2 billion
  • GAAP net income of $210 million, representing a 9% margin
  • GAAP income from operations of $120 million, representing a 5% margin
  • Cash from operations of $712 million, representing a 32% margin
  • Adjusted free cash flow of $731 million, representing a 33% margin
  • Adjusted income from operations of $633 million, representing a 28% margin
Q4 and FY 2023 Financial Summary

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Fourth Quarter

 

Full Year 2023

Amount

 

Amount

Revenue

 

 

$

608,350

 

 

 

 

$

2,225,012

 

Year-over-year growth

 

 

 

20

%

 

 

 

 

17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount

 

Margin

 

Amount

 

Margin

Income from Operations

$

65,794

 

 

11

%

 

$

119,966

 

 

5

%

Adjusted Income from Operations

$

209,355

 

 

34

%

 

$

632,776

 

 

28

%

Cash from Operations

$

301,172

 

 

50

%

 

$

712,183

 

 

32

%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

304,752

 

 

50

%

 

$

730,524

 

 

33

%

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

93,391

 

 

 

$

209,825

 

 

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

189,640

 

 

 

$

571,609

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

217,327

 

 

36

%

 

$

666,130

 

 

30

%

GAAP EPS, Diluted

$

0.04

 

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

Adjusted EPS, Diluted

$

0.08

 

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

Outlook

For Q1 2024, we expect: 

  • Revenue of between $612 - $616 million.
  • Adjusted income from operations of $196 - $200 million.

For full year 2024, we expect:

  • Revenue of between $2.652 - $2.668 billion.
  • US commercial revenue in excess of $640 million, representing a growth rate of at least 40%.
  • Adjusted income from operations of $834 - $850 million.
  • Adjusted free cash flow of $800 million - $1 billion.
  • GAAP operating income in each quarter of this year.
  • GAAP net income in each quarter of this year.

CEO Letter

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s annual letter is available through Palantir’s website at https://www.palantir.com/newsroom/letters.

Earnings Webcast

A live public webcast will be held at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET today to discuss the results for our fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 and financial outlook. The webcast can be accessed by registering online at https://palantir.events/palantir-earnings-q4-2023. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.palantir.com following the event.

An investor presentation, including supplemental financial information and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, will be available through Palantir’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements on our earnings webcast contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development and related timing, distribution, and pricing, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our Artificial Intelligence Platform (“AIP”), sales and marketing efforts, sales force, partnerships, and customers), investments in our business, market trends and market size, opportunities (including growth opportunities), our expectations regarding our existing and potential investments in, and commercial contracts with, various entities, our expectations regarding macroeconomic events, our expectations regarding potential eligibility or inclusion in market indices, our expectations regarding our share repurchase program, and positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; the demand for our platforms, product offerings, and services in general; our ability to increase our number of new customers and revenue generated from customers; our ability to realize some or all of the total contract value of customer contracts as revenue, including any contractual options available to customers or contractual periods that are subject to termination for convenience provisions; our long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to successfully execute our channel sales and other strategic initiatives with third parties; our ability to retain and expand our customer base; the fluctuation of our results of operations and our key business measures on a quarterly basis in future periods; the seasonality of our business; the implementation process for our platforms, which may be complex and lengthy; our ability to successfully develop and deploy new technologies to address the needs of our existing or prospective customers; our ability to make our platforms and product offerings easier to install, consume, and use; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to maintain and enhance our culture as our business grows and as we pursue our business and financial goals; news or social media coverage about us, including but not limited to coverage that presents, or relies on, inaccurate, misleading, incomplete, or otherwise damaging information; the impact of recent or future global macroeconomic and geopolitical events, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel conflicts, heightened interest rates, monetary policy changes, or foreign currency fluctuations on the business and operations of our company or of our existing or prospective customers and partners; issues raised by the use of artificial intelligence in our platforms; and any breach or access to our or customer or third-party data.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Additional Definitions

For the purpose of this press release and our earnings webcast:

  • Total contract value (“TCV”) is the total potential lifetime value of contracts entered into with, or awarded by, our customers at the time of contract execution and remaining deal value (“RDV”) is the total remaining value of contracts as of the end of the reporting period. Except as noted below, TCV and RDV each presume the exercise of all contract options available to our customers and no termination of contracts. However, the majority of our contracts are subject to termination provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract options will be exercised. Further, RDV may exclude all or some portion of the value of certain commercial contracts as a result of our ongoing assessments of customers’ financial condition, including the consideration of such customers’ ability and intention to pay, and whether such contracts continue to meet the criteria for revenue recognition, among other factors.
  • Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) reflect the total values of contracts that have been entered into with, or awarded by, our customers, and represent non-cancelable contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and, in certain instances, amounts that will be invoiced. We have elected the practical expedient, as permitted under Accounting Standards Codification 606—Revenue from Contracts with Customers, to not disclose remaining performance obligations for contracts with original terms of twelve months or less.
  • The term “strategic commercial contracts” is as defined in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.
  • “Dollar-weighted duration basis” is the total value of contracts closed in the applicable period, divided by the dollar-weighted average duration of those same contracts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables, as well as our earnings webcast, and our CEO’s letter, contain the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted income from operations, which excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; adjusted operating margin; adjusted free cash flow; adjusted free cash flow margin; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”); adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders; and adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”), diluted.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics described in this press release help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting Palantir’s business, formulate business plans and financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team. We exclude employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as it is difficult to predict and outside of Palantir’s control.

Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations as they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. For example, adjusted free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease in our cash balances for a given period. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

A reconciliation table of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is included at the end of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items that may be incurred in the future, such as stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, the effect of which may be significant.

Available Information

Palantir uses its Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Palantir’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenue

$

608,350

 

 

$

508,624

 

 

$

2,225,012

 

 

$

1,905,871

 

Cost of revenue (1)

 

108,639

 

 

 

104,311

 

 

 

431,105

 

 

 

408,549

 

Gross profit

 

499,711

 

 

 

404,313

 

 

 

1,793,907

 

 

 

1,497,322

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing (1)

 

197,363

 

 

 

190,233

 

 

 

744,992

 

 

 

702,511

 

Research and development (1)

 

109,283

 

 

 

82,044

 

 

 

404,624

 

 

 

359,679

 

General and administrative (1)

 

127,271

 

 

 

149,862

 

 

 

524,325

 

 

 

596,333

 

Total operating expenses

 

433,917

 

 

 

422,139

 

 

 

1,673,941

 

 

 

1,658,523

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

65,794

 

 

 

(17,826

)

 

 

119,966

 

 

 

(161,201

)

Interest income

 

44,545

 

 

 

12,750

 

 

 

132,572

 

 

 

20,309

 

Interest expense

 

(136

)

 

 

(1,712

)

 

 

(3,470

)

 

 

(4,058

)

Other income (expense), net

 

(3,956

)

 

 

44,637

 

 

 

(11,977

)

 

 

(216,077

)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

 

106,247

 

 

 

37,849

 

 

 

237,091

 

 

 

(361,027

)

Provision for income taxes

 

9,334

 

 

 

4,360

 

 

 

19,716

 

 

 

10,067

 

Net income (loss)

$

96,913

 

 

$

33,489

 

 

$

217,375

 

 

$

(371,094

)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

3,522

 

 

 

2,611

 

 

 

7,550

 

 

 

2,611

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

93,391

 

 

$

30,878

 

 

$

209,825

 

 

$

(373,705

)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

(0.18

)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

(0.18

)

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

 

2,187,214

 

 

 

2,090,107

 

 

 

2,147,446

 

 

 

2,063,793

 

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

 

2,357,742

 

 

 

2,203,733

 

 

 

2,297,927

 

 

 

2,063,793

 

—————

(1)

Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Years Ended

December 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Cost of revenue

$

11,000

 

$

10,648

 

$

35,995

 

$

44,061

Sales and marketing

 

43,689

 

 

48,800

 

 

160,645

 

 

196,301

Research and development

 

32,996

 

 

16,875

 

 

98,064

 

 

93,871

General and administrative

 

44,923

 

 

53,075

 

 

181,199

 

 

230,565

Total stock-based compensation

$

132,608

 

$

129,398

 

$

475,903

 

$

564,798

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

As of December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

831,047

 

 

$

2,598,540

 

Marketable securities

 

2,843,132

 

 

 

35,135

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

364,784

 

 

 

258,346

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

99,655

 

 

 

149,556

 

Total current assets

 

4,138,618

 

 

 

3,041,577

 

Property and equipment, net

 

47,758

 

 

 

69,170

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

182,863

 

 

 

200,240

 

Other assets

 

153,186

 

 

 

150,252

 

Total assets

$

4,522,425

 

 

$

3,461,239

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

12,122

 

 

$

44,788

 

Accrued liabilities

 

222,991

 

 

 

172,715

 

Deferred revenue

 

246,901

 

 

 

183,350

 

Customer deposits

 

209,828

 

 

 

141,989

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

54,176

 

 

 

45,099

 

Total current liabilities

 

746,018

 

 

 

587,941

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

28,047

 

 

 

9,965

 

Customer deposits, noncurrent

 

1,477

 

 

 

3,936

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

175,216

 

 

 

204,305

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

10,702

 

 

 

12,655

 

Total liabilities

 

961,460

 

 

 

818,802

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

 

2,200

 

 

 

2,099

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

9,122,173

 

 

 

8,427,998

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

801

 

 

 

(5,333

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(5,649,613

)

 

 

(5,859,438

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

3,475,561

 

 

 

2,565,326

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

85,404

 

 

 

77,111

 

Total equity

 

3,560,965

 

 

 

2,642,437

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,522,425

 

 

$

3,461,239

 

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

217,375

 

 

$

(371,094

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

33,354

 

 

 

22,522

 

Stock-based compensation

 

475,903

 

 

 

564,798

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(4,806

)

 

 

(174

)

Noncash operating lease expense

 

47,019

 

 

 

40,309

 

Unrealized and realized (gain) loss from marketable securities, net

 

13,160

 

 

 

272,108

 

Noncash consideration

 

(46,609

)

 

 

(15,537

)

Gain from step acquisition

 

 

 

 

(44,306

)

Other operating activities

 

(29,449

)

 

 

16,328

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(106,159

)

 

 

(72,819

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(6,197

)

 

 

(24,811

)

Other assets

 

3,242

 

 

 

6,033

 

Accounts payable

 

(31,832

)

 

 

(29,859

)

Accrued liabilities

 

52,895

 

 

 

5,527

 

Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent

 

79,512

 

 

 

(61,154

)

Customer deposits, current and noncurrent

 

64,347

 

 

 

(49,471

)

Operating lease liabilities, current and noncurrent

 

(49,630

)

 

 

(34,590

)

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

58

 

 

 

(73

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

712,183

 

 

 

223,737

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(15,114

)

 

 

(40,027

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(5,636,406

)

 

 

(124,500

)

Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities

 

2,889,268

 

 

 

52,319

 

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

66,708

 

Proceeds from sales of alternative investments

 

51,072

 

 

 

 

Other investing activities

 

 

 

 

73

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(2,711,180

)

 

 

(45,427

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options

 

218,238

 

 

 

86,089

 

Other financing activities

 

601

 

 

 

(93

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

218,839

 

 

 

85,996

 

Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

2,930

 

 

 

(3,885

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(1,777,228

)

 

 

260,421

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period

 

2,627,335

 

 

 

2,366,914

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period

$

850,107

 

 

$

2,627,335

 

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Income (loss) from operations

$

65,794

 

 

$

(17,826

)

 

$

119,966

 

 

$

(161,201

)

Add: stock-based compensation

 

132,608

 

 

 

129,398

 

 

 

475,903

 

 

 

564,798

 

Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

10,953

 

 

 

2,692

 

 

 

36,907

 

 

 

17,156

 

Adjusted income from operations

$

209,355

 

 

$

114,264

 

 

$

632,776

 

 

$

420,753

 

Adjusted operating margin

 

34

%

 

 

22

%

 

 

28

%

 

 

22

%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

301,172

 

 

$

78,763

 

 

$

712,183

 

 

$

223,737

 

Add: cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

8,440

 

 

 

1,918

 

 

 

33,455

 

 

 

19,305

 

Less: purchases of property and equipment

 

(4,860

)

 

 

(4,918

)

 

 

(15,114

)

 

 

(40,027

)

Adjusted free cash flow

$

304,752

 

 

$

75,763

 

 

$

730,524

 

 

$

203,015

 

Adjusted free cash flow margin

 

50

%

 

 

15

%

 

 

33

%

 

 

11

%

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

93,391

 

 

$

30,878

 

 

$

209,825

 

 

$

(373,705

)

Add: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

3,522

 

 

 

2,611

 

 

 

7,550

 

 

 

2,611

 

Less: interest income

 

(44,545

)

 

 

(12,750

)

 

 

(132,572

)

 

 

(20,309

)

Add: interest expense

 

136

 

 

 

1,712

 

 

 

3,470

 

 

 

4,058

 

Add: other (income) expense, net

 

3,956

 

 

 

(44,637

)

 

 

11,977

 

 

 

216,077

 

Add: provision for income taxes

 

9,334

 

 

 

4,360

 

 

 

19,716

 

 

 

10,067

 

Add: depreciation and amortization

 

7,972

 

 

 

7,373

 

 

 

33,354

 

 

 

22,522

 

Add: stock-based compensation

 

132,608

 

 

 

129,398

 

 

 

475,903

 

 

 

564,798

 

Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

10,953

 

 

 

2,692

 

 

 

36,907

 

 

 

17,156

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

217,327

 

 

$

121,637

 

 

$

666,130

 

 

$

443,275

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

36

%

 

 

24

%

 

 

30

%

 

 

23

%

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted (in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

93,391

 

 

$

30,878

 

 

$

209,825

 

 

$

(373,705

)

Add: stock-based compensation

 

132,608

 

 

 

129,398

 

 

 

475,903

 

 

 

564,798

 

Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

10,953

 

 

 

2,692

 

 

 

36,907

 

 

 

17,156

 

Less: gain from step acquisition

 

 

 

 

(44,306

)

 

 

 

 

 

(44,306

)

Less: income tax effects and adjustments (1)

 

(47,312

)

 

 

(22,954

)

 

 

(151,026

)

 

 

(28,567

)

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$

189,640

 

 

$

95,708

 

 

$

571,609

 

 

$

135,376

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP earnings per share, diluted

 

2,357,741

 

 

 

2,203,733

 

 

 

2,297,928

 

 

 

2,063,793

 

Adjusted weighted-average shares used in computing adjusted earnings per share, diluted (2)

 

2,357,741

 

 

 

2,203,733

 

 

 

2,297,928

 

 

 

2,223,522

 

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.06

 

————

(1)

Income tax effect is based on long-term estimated annual effective tax rates of 23.0% and 22.2% for the periods ended 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(2)

Includes an additional 160 million dilutive securities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 that were excluded from a GAAP perspective due to the Company’s net loss position.

 