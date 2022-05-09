Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Palantir Technologies Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PLTR   US69608A1088

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 10:28:59 am EDT
7.395 USD   -21.99%
09:56aPalantir Shares Drop 18% After Earnings, Outlook Fell Short
DJ
09:07aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Lead Lower Premarket Monday
MT
08:51aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
Summary 
Summary

Palantir Shares Drop 18% After Earnings, Outlook Fell Short

05/09/2022 | 09:56am EDT
By Will Feuer


Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. declined more than 18% in early morning trading after the government contractor posted quarterly adjusted earnings and a second-quarter outlook that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The company posted a first-quarter loss of $101.4 million, or 5 cents a share, compared with a loss of $123.5 million, or 7 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for stock-based compensation and one-time items, adjusted earnings were 2 cents a share, below the 4 cents a share expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Sales rose 31% to $446.4 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting $443.4 million.

For the current quarter, the company said it expects revenue of at least $470 million. Analysts had been looking for $483.7 million, according to FactSet.

"There is a wide range of potential upside to our guidance, including those driven by our role in responding to developing geopolitical events," Palantir said.

Shares of Palantir fell more than 18% to $7.76 shortly after the market opened.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 0955ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. -21.94% 7.4599 Delayed Quote.-47.94%
S&P 500 -2.10% 4035.14 Real-time Quote.-13.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 004 M - -
Net income 2022 -312 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -110x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 397 M 19 397 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,30x
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 2 920
Free-Float 84,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,48 $
Average target price 15,85 $
Spread / Average Target 67,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Caedmon Karp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Cohen President, Secretary & Director
David Glazer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Peter Andreas Thiel Chairman
Shyam Sankar Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-47.94%20 707
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.31%2 074 310
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.50%57 798
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-46.95%54 075
SEA LIMITED-65.94%45 848
SYNOPSYS INC.-25.45%43 226