Palantir Shares Drop 18% After Earnings, Outlook Fell Short

By Will Feuer

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. declined more than 18% in early morning trading after the government contractor posted quarterly adjusted earnings and a second-quarter outlook that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The company posted a first-quarter loss of $101.4 million, or 5 cents a share, compared with a loss of $123.5 million, or 7 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for stock-based compensation and one-time items, adjusted earnings were 2 cents a share, below the 4 cents a share expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Sales rose 31% to $446.4 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting $443.4 million.

For the current quarter, the company said it expects revenue of at least $470 million. Analysts had been looking for $483.7 million, according to FactSet.

"There is a wide range of potential upside to our guidance, including those driven by our role in responding to developing geopolitical events," Palantir said.

Shares of Palantir fell more than 18% to $7.76 shortly after the market opened.

