  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Palantir Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLTR   US69608A1088

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 12:04:29 pm EDT
7.555 USD   -20.31%
11:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EasyJet, Shell, Bombardier, Uber, Rivian...
11:33aPalantir Technologies Down Nearly 21%, on Track for Record Low Close and Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
11:01aThinking about buying stock in Palantir Technologies, Society Pass, Vinco Ventures, Plug Power, or Viatris?
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Palantir Technologies Down Nearly 21%, on Track for Record Low Close and Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

05/09/2022 | 11:33am EDT
Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A (PLTR) is currently at $7.51, down $1.97 or 20.78%


--Would be new all-time low (Based on available data back to Sept. 30, 2020)

--Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 30, 2020)

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 31.6% over this period

--Worst three day stretch on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 30, 2020)

--Down 27.79% month-to-date

--Down 58.76% year-to-date

--Down 80.74% from its all-time closing high of $39.00 on Jan. 27, 2021

--Down 59.34% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at $18.47

--Down 73.9% from its 52-week closing high of $28.77 on Sept. 23, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $7.32; new all-time intraday low (Based on available data back to Sept. 30, 2020)

--Down 22.78% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 30, 2020)


All data as of 11:15:20 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1132ET

All news about PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
11:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EasyJet, Shell, Bombardier, Uber, Rivian...
11:33aPalantir Technologies Down Nearly 21%, on Track for Record Low Close and Record Percent..
DJ
11:01aThinking about buying stock in Palantir Technologies, Society Pass, Vinco Ventures, Plu..
PR
10:41aPalantir Second-Quarter Sales Guidance, First-Quarter Profit Miss Views; Stock Plunges
MT
09:56aPalantir Shares Drop 18% After Earnings, Outlook Fell Short
DJ
09:07aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Lead Lower Premarket Monday
MT
08:51aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
08:00aTRANSCRIPT : Palantir Technologies Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
07:23aPalantir Technologies Posts Lower Q1 Adjusted Earnings as Revenue Rises; Issues Q2 Reve..
MT
07:09aPALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 004 M - -
Net income 2022 -312 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -110x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 397 M 19 397 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,30x
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 2 920
Free-Float 84,0%
