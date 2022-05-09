Palantir Technologies Down Nearly 21%, on Track for Record Low Close and Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A (PLTR) is currently at $7.51, down $1.97 or 20.78%

--Would be new all-time low (Based on available data back to Sept. 30, 2020)

--Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 30, 2020)

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 31.6% over this period

--Worst three day stretch on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 30, 2020)

--Down 27.79% month-to-date

--Down 58.76% year-to-date

--Down 80.74% from its all-time closing high of $39.00 on Jan. 27, 2021

--Down 59.34% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at $18.47

--Down 73.9% from its 52-week closing high of $28.77 on Sept. 23, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $7.32; new all-time intraday low (Based on available data back to Sept. 30, 2020)

--Down 22.78% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 30, 2020)

All data as of 11:15:20 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1132ET