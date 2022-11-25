Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Palantir Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLTR   US69608A1088

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  01:00 2022-11-25 pm EST
7.280 USD   -1.22%
04:06pPalantir Technologies Inc. (pltr) Equity Notice : Robbins LLP is Investigating Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
06:38aInsider Sell: Palantir Technologies
MT
11/17Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Digital World Acquisition Poised to Fall, NVIDIA to Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Equity Notice: Robbins LLP is Investigating Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) on Behalf of Shareholders

11/25/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating the officers and directors of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached fiduciary duties or violated securities laws. Palantir builds and deploys software platforms to assist the U.S. intelligence community in counterterrorism investigations and operations.

If you would like more information about our investigation of Palantir Technology Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Mislead Investors Regarding its Financial Prospects

According to a class action complaint filed against Palantir, between November 9, 2021 and May 6, 2022, defendants failed to disclose that Palantir's investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company’s earnings per share (“EPS”) results; (ii) Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment’s growth and revenues; and (iii) Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers. As a result, Palantir was likely to and did miss consensus estimates for its first quarter 2022 ("Q1") EPS and second quarter 2022 ("Q2") sales outlook.

On May 9, 2022, Palantir issued a press release announcing its Q1 financial results and guidance for Q2. For Q1, Palantir announced adjusted EPS of $0.02, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 per share, noting on a conference call that the “[f]irst quarter adjusted [EPS of] $0.02 . . . includes a negative $0.02 impact driven primarily by unrealized losses on marketable securities.” The Company also disclosed that government revenue grew by only 16% year-over-year for Q1, representing a significant slowdown in revenue growth compared to prior quarters, and that, for Q2, the Company expected $470 million in sales, compared to estimates of $483.76 million. On this news, Palantir's stock price fell $2.02 per share, or over 21%, to close at $7.46 per share on May 9, 2022.

Next Steps: If you own shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. you have legal options. Please contact Robbins LLP for more information about your rights as a stockholder.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Palantir Technologies Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
04:06pPalantir Technologies Inc. (pltr) Eq : Robbins LLP is Investigating Palantir Technologies ..
BU
06:38aInsider Sell: Palantir Technologies
MT
11/17Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Digital World Acq..
MT
11/11Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Palantir Technologies to $5 From $6, Maintains Sell R..
MT
11/08Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Palantir Technologies to $15 From $20, Maintains ..
MT
11/08Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Palantir Technologies to $9 From $10, Maintains N..
MT
11/08Palantir Technologies Collaborates with WesTrac to Expand in Australia
MT
11/08Deutsche Bank Adjusts Palantir Technologies Price Target to $7 From $8, Maintains Sell ..
MT
11/08RBC Trims Price Target on Palantir Technologies to $5 From $6 After 'Lackluster' Q3 Res..
MT
11/08Palantir Continues Expansion in Australia with WesTrac Partnership
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 902 M - -
Net income 2022 -493 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 391 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 144 M 15 144 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,70x
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 3 712
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Palantir Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,28 $
Average target price 9,74 $
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Caedmon Karp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Cohen President, Secretary & Director
Peter Andreas Thiel Chairman
Shyam Sankar Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Alexander D. Moore Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-59.53%15 331
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.39%1 845 578
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.28%51 117
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.73%49 553
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.11%45 951
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.35%31 812