    PLTR   US69608A1088

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
Palantir Technologies : Thinking about buying stock in Vinco Ventures, New Oriental Education, Globalstar, Naked Brand, or Palantir Technologies?

09/01/2021 | 11:02am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for BBIG, EDU, GSAT, NAKD, and PLTR.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-vinco-ventures-new-oriental-education-globalstar-naked-brand-or-palantir-technologies-301367459.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
