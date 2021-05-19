Log in
    PLTR   US69608A1088

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
  Report
Palantir Technologies : Thinking about buying stock in AMC Entertainment, Comstock Mining, Onconova Therapeutics, Palantir Technologies, or Biomerica?

05/19/2021 | 10:42am EDT
NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AMC, LODE, ONTX, PLTR, and BMRA.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-amc-entertainment-comstock-mining-onconova-therapeutics-palantir-technologies-or-biomerica-301295077.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
