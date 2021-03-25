Log in
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
  Report
Palantir Technologies : Thinking about buying stock in Sundial Growers, Naked Brand, Zomedica, Palantir Technologies, or Genius Brands?

03/25/2021 | 10:45am EDT
NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for SNDL, NAKD, ZOM, PLTR, and GNUS.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-sundial-growers-naked-brand-zomedica-palantir-technologies-or-genius-brands-301256129.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
