  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Palantir Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLTR

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Palantir Technologies : UK named as a Crown Commercial Service supplier

04/22/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has been named as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Back Office Software (BOS) RM6194 Framework.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421006140/en/

The BOS Framework is a new CCS framework to provide a route to market for organisations wishing to purchase software subscriptions and licence support for back office systems direct from software vendors. It is available to all central government departments and all other public sector bodies, including local authorities, health, police, fire and rescue, education and devolved administrations.

All of Palantir’s software as a service (SaaS) products, including Palantir Foundry’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Suite, are available via the BOS Framework to optimise back office functions. Palantir’s products power data-driven operational decision making within and across organisations, allowing both technical and non-technical users to leverage complex data environments to make informed decisions.

Palantir has helped power the NHS’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to delivering significant value and enhancements across other UK government departments including the Cabinet Office and Ministry of Defence.

This award indicates Palantir’s increased investment and presence in the UK and the multiple uses its software has for its government customers. The BOS Framework adds to the list of CCS and UK government frameworks which can already be used to purchase Palantir’s SaaS products.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organisations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About CCS

CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2019/20, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over £1bn - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers. For further information on the framework, you can visit https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/agreements/RM6194

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 454 M - -
Net income 2021 -531 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 771 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -87,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39 689 M 39 689 M -
EV / Sales 2021 26,1x
EV / Sales 2022 20,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 439
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Palantir Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 25,57 $
Last Close Price 22,63 $
Spread / Highest target 76,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Caedmon Karp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Cohen President, Secretary & Director
David Glazer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Peter Andreas Thiel Chairman
Shyam Sankar Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-3.91%39 689
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.11%1 947 853
SEA LIMITED18.78%121 041
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.32%95 260
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE15.98%59 984
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-3.12%56 599
