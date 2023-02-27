Palantir cuts around 2% of its workforce

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Data analytics firm Palantir
Technologies said on Monday it has cut about 2% of its
workforce, joining a raft of U.S. companies that have laid off
thousands of workers amid an economic downturn.
"To continue to evolve, we are making the tough choice of
reducing teams in several areas," the company said.
"While less than 2% of our workforce is impacted by these
changes, these are incredibly painful decisions but the right
ones for the company's future."
Palantir, known for its work with the U.S. Central
Intelligence Agency, had 3,838 full-time employees as of Dec.
31, 2022.
The headcount reduction was first reported by Bloomberg
News.
The company's finance chief David Glazer earlier this month
told Reuters Palantir had reduced employees' stock-based
compensation and cut back on cloud expenditure in recent months
in response to lower spending from recession-wary businesses.
Earlier this month, Palantir had also said it expects 2023
to be the company's first profitable year as it benefits from
cost cuts and the artificial intelligence boom.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)