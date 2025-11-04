In its quarterly earnings report on Monday evening, Palantir Technologies announced an upward revision of its annual targets, now forecasting adjusted free cash flow of $1.9bn to $2.1bn.



Likewise, the software services and solutions group now expects adjusted operating profit of between $2.151bn and $2.155bn, as well as revenue of between $4.396bn and $4.400bn for the current fiscal year.



In Q3 2025, Palantir posted adjusted EPS of $0.21, exceeding analysts' expectations, with adjusted operating profit of $601m, representing a margin of 51% on revenues up 63% y-o-y to $1.181bn.



114% - our score on the Rule of 40 (an indicator combining revenue growth and adjusted operating margin)! These results underscore the transformational impact of using AIP to leverage AI, CEO Alex Karp said.



"Growth in our US business jumped to 77%, and growth in our commercial business in the US jumped to 121%," he continued, adding that he expects record sequential revenue growth in Q4, representing +61% y-o-y.