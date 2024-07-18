Palantir: share price boosted by comments from Wedbush
The American broker - who calls the predictive analytics specialist the "Lionel Messi of AI" - believes that the Denver-based group is well placed to take advantage of a market that it estimates to be worth some $1,000 billion.
"Each platform in Palantir's portfolio addresses specific needs and capabilities, all of which aim to offer AI and machine learning tools dedicated to data analysis, collaborative tasks and operational optimization within different sectors", explains the broker.
Wedbush - which maintains its 'outperform' rating and $35 price target on the stock - believes that these growth drivers are still poorly understood by the market, even though the stock has climbed 64% this year, compared with a 15% gain for the software sector.
At the end of the morning, Palantir shares were still gaining more than 4%, while the Nasdaq was losing around 0.2% at the same time.
