Boeing and Palantir announced plans to work together to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) systems and software into Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) factories and programs.



BDS will leverage Palantir's Foundry platform, which uses AI to unify complex and disparate systems.



BDS operates more than a dozen major production lines for military aircraft, helicopters, satellites, spacecraft, missiles, and weapons.



The partnership between BDS and Palantir will help standardize data analysis and understanding across its network of geographically dispersed defense factories.



Palantir and Boeing Defense, Space & Security are committed to providing warfighters with cutting-edge capabilities to prevent conflict and defend the homeland, Palantir said.



This partnership will drive productivity and innovation, enabling Boeing and Palantir to integrate cutting-edge technology into current and future defense programs.