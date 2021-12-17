Palantir to localize UK data operations as privacy regulations tighten

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc said
on Friday it plans to shift its entire UK data processing out of
the United States, at a time when data privacy regulations are
tightening across the globe.
While Palantir already hosts all UK customer data within the
country, handling of metadata is currently done in the United
States.
The company handles sensitive data for its clients in the UK
including the National Health Service (NHS).
Palantir plans to make the shift of data processing
operations by the end of 2022, enabling customers in the UK and
also the European Union (EU) to be less susceptible to potential
data leaks or hacks.
The move comes as regulations on how personal data should be
stored, handled and processed are changing from region to region
such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the EU.
As a result, there is an increasing shift towards localizing
these processes to comply with tougher regulatory requirements,
all amid tense relations between the United States and China.
Palantir, which has garnered its reputation from its work
with the U.S. Defense Department and intelligence agencies like
the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, has said that it only
works with the United States and its allies.
The company, backed by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, said
the shift will allow the UK to be "fully autonomous as
regulations change and geopolitical threats around the world
increase."
The move, which will be a multi-million pound investment for
the company, will create 250 new jobs at its London
headquarters, the U.S.-based software-as-a-service company said.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)