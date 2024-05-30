Palantir Technologies Inc. is engaged in building software to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It has built four principal software platforms, including Palantir Gotham (Gotham), Palantir Foundry (Foundry), Palantir Apollo (Apollo), and Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Apollo is a cloud-agnostic, single control layer that coordinates ongoing delivery of new features, security updates, and platform configurations, helping to ensure the continuous operation of critical systems. Gotham enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants. Foundry transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data. AIP enables responsible artificial intelligence (AI)-advantage across the enterprise by using primary, core components built to effectively activate large language models (LLMs) and other AI within any organization.

Sector Software