    PLTR   US69608A1088

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:02 pm EDT
6.710 USD   -7.96%
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Palantir Technologies Inc. - PLTR

05/11/2022 | 11:04pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Palantir ("Palantir" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLTR).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Palantir and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On May 9, 2022, Palantir disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1") and issued guidance for the second quarter of 2022 ("Q2").  For Q1, Palantir announced adjusted earnings per share of $0.02, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 per share.  For Q2, the Company said that it expected $470 million in sales, compared to estimates of $483.76 million, but cautioned that revenue could come in well below estimates. 

On this news, Palantir's stock price fell $2.02 per share, or 21.31%, to close at $7.46 per share on May 9, 2022.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT: 
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-palantir-technologies-inc---pltr-301545672.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
