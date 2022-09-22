Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Palantir Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLTR   US69608A1088

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:56 2022-09-22 am EDT
7.585 USD   -1.37%
11:46aThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Investors
BU
09/21SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Erase Midday Advance after FOMC Signals More Rate Gains in Store
MT
09/21SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Still on Positive Ground This Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Investors

09/22/2022 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Palantir Technologies Inc. (“Palantir” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLTR) securities between November 9, 2021 and May 6, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Palantir investors have until November 14, 2022, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 9, 2022, Palantir released its first quarter 2022 financial results, announcing an adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.02, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 per share, which “include[d] a negative $0.02 impact driven primarily by unrealized losses on marketable securities.” The Company also disclosed that government revenue had grown by only 16% year-over-year.

On the news, Palantir’s stock fell $2.02, or 21.3%, to close at $7.46 per share on May 9, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Palantir’s investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company’s EPS results; (2) Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment’s growth and revenues; (3) Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was likely to miss consensus estimates for its Q1 EPS and Q2 sales outlook; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Palantir securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 14, 2022, to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Palantir securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
11:46aThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on B..
BU
09/21SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Erase Midday Advance after FOMC Signals More Rate Gains in Sto..
MT
09/21SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Still on Positive Ground This Afternoon
MT
09/20Palantir Technologies Gets $20 Million Expansion Contract With Hyundai Heavy Industries..
MT
09/20Palantir Technologies and Hyundai Heavy Industries Group Grow Partnership to +$45M with..
BU
09/20Palantir Technologies Inc. Announces a Major Expansion of its Partnership with South Ko..
CI
09/20Palantir Ranked No. 1 in Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Software Study in Market Sha..
BU
09/20Palantir signs $20 million deal with S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries
RE
09/20Palantir Technologies, Hyundai Heavy Industries Expand Foundry Partnership
DJ
09/14Tencent Music Files Application For Hong Kong Listing Via Introduction
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 901 M - -
Net income 2022 -502 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -34,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 873 M 15 873 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,08x
EV / Sales 2023 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 269
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Palantir Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,69 $
Average target price 10,39 $
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Caedmon Karp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Cohen President, Secretary & Director
David Glazer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Peter Andreas Thiel Chairman
Shyam Sankar Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-57.77%15 873
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.95%1 782 063
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-39.08%59 223
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.03%47 878
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.20%47 380
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.90%45 473