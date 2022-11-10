Advanced search
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
11:32 2022-11-10 am EST
7.655 USD   +9.67%
11:02aThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)
BU
05:46aPltr Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Palantir Technologies Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
PR
11/08Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Palantir Technologies to $15 From $20, Maintains Strong Buy Rating
MT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

11/10/2022 | 11:02am EST
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming November 14, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Palantir Technologies Inc. (“Palantir” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLTR) securities between September 27, 2020 and August 5, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 9, 2022, Palantir released its first quarter 2022 financial results, announcing an adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.02, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 per share, which “include[d] a negative $0.02 impact driven primarily by unrealized losses on marketable securities.” The Company also disclosed that government revenue had grown by only 16% year-over-year.

On the news, Palantir’s stock fell $2.02, or 21.3%, to close at $7.46 per share on May 9, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Palantir’s investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company’s EPS results; (2) Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment’s growth and revenues; (3) Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was likely to miss consensus estimates for its Q1 EPS and Q2 sales outlook; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Palantir securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 14, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 902 M - -
Net income 2022 -502 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 519 M 14 519 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,38x
EV / Sales 2023 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 712
Free-Float 83,7%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Caedmon Karp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Cohen President, Secretary & Director
David Glazer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Peter Andreas Thiel Chairman
Shyam Sankar Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-61.67%14 519
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-31.95%1 673 604
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.35%44 670
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.87%44 357
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-19.99%40 533
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.93%31 248