Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Palantir Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLTR   US69608A1088

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/20 11:16:13 am EDT
8.035 USD   -3.31%
05/16SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Twitter Poised to Fall, SoFi Technologies to Rise
MT
05/12Thinking about buying stock in Nio, Palantir Technologies, Plug Power, Carnival Corp, or Zomedica?
PR
05/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Palantir Technologies Inc. - PLTR
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thinking about buying stock in Camber Energy, FuelCell Energy, Lucid Group, Palantir Technologies, or SoFi Technologies?

05/20/2022 | 10:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for CEI, FCEL, LCID, PLTR, and SOFI.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-camber-energy-fuelcell-energy-lucid-group-palantir-technologies-or-sofi-technologies-301552108.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
05/16SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Twitter Poised to Fall, SoFi T..
MT
05/12Thinking about buying stock in Nio, Palantir Technologies, Plug Power, Carnival Corp, o..
PR
05/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Palantir..
PR
05/11SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; SoFi Technologies Poised to Rise..
MT
05/10Morgan Stanley Adjusts Palantir Technologies' Price Target to $13 from $16, Keeps Equal..
MT
05/10Thinking about buying stock in Palantir Technologies, Cyngn, Plug Power, Nikola Corp, o..
PR
05/10Deutsche Bank Adjusts Palantir Technologies' Price Target to $11 From $15, Maintains Ho..
MT
05/10RBC Downgrades Palantir Technologies to Underperform From Sector Perform, Halves Price ..
MT
05/10Citigroup Adjusts Palantir Technologies' Price Target to $7 From $10, Reiterates Sell R..
MT
05/10SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Clover Health Poised to Surge, U..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations