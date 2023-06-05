Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Palantir Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLTR   US69608A1088

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08:29 2023-06-05 am EDT
15.64 USD   +7.71%
10:51aThinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Palo Alto Networks, Palantir Technologies, Airbnb, or AMETEK?
PR
08:34aPalantir Technologies Awarded $463 Million Multiyear Technology Solutions Contract by US Special Operations Command
MT
07:28aJefferies Adjusts Price Target on Palantir Technologies to $14 From $10, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Palo Alto Networks, Palantir Technologies, Airbnb, or AMETEK?

06/05/2023 | 10:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AAPL, PANW, PLTR, ABNB, and AME.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-apple-palo-alto-networks-palantir-technologies-airbnb-or-ametek-301842421.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
10:51aThinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Palo Alto Networks, Palantir Technolo..
PR
08:34aPalantir Technologies Awarded $463 Million Multiyear Technology Solutions Contract by U..
MT
07:28aJefferies Adjusts Price Target on Palantir Technologies to $14 From $10, Keeps Hold Rat..
MT
07:00aUS Special Operations Command Awards Contract to Palantir
PR
06:41aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Palantir Technolog..
MT
06:29aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Point to ..
DJ
06/02Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Lululemon Athletica ..
MT
06/02Insider Sell: Palantir Technologies
MT
06/01INTERVIEW - Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir: Our AI prod..
MT
06/01Transcript : Palantir Technologies Inc. - Special Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer