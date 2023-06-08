Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Palantir Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLTR   US69608A1088

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PLTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:22:47 2023-06-08 am EDT
15.41 USD   +4.87%
10:45aThinking about trading options or stock in Carvana, Palantir Technologies, GameStop, Confluent, or McDonald's?
PR
06:35aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Palantir Technologies Poised to Rise, MicroVision to Decline
MT
06/07Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Thinking about trading options or stock in Carvana, Palantir Technologies, GameStop, Confluent, or McDonald's?

06/08/2023 | 10:45am EDT
NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for CVNA, PLTR, GME, CFLT, and MCD.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-carvana-palantir-technologies-gamestop-confluent-or-mcdonalds-301846322.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2023
