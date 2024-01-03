Official PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. press release

Only FDA-Approved As-Needed Treatment For The Approximately 6 Million Premenopausal Women Who Suffer From Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Vyleesi® has experienced 8 Consecutive Quarters of Double-Digit Prescription Growth Acquisition Adds Another Commercial Stage, Patent Protected Product to Cosette’s Rapidly Expanding Women’s Health Portfolio

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”), a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on women’s health and cardiovascular medicines, has completed the acquisition of Vyleesi® from Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN), which includes 5 Orange Book listed patents with protection up to 2041. Palatin and Cosette will ensure continued patient and healthcare professional access to Vyleesi® throughout the transition period.

“This acquisition highlights Cosette’s continued focus on improving women’s health, and our dedication to increasing awareness and education,” stated Apurva Saraf, President and CEO of Cosette. “Our strong commercial capabilities, coupled with our commitment to partnering with the women’s health community will drive improved access to Vyleesi® for the millions of women who suffer from HSDD.”

HSDD is the most common female sexual dysfunction condition in the U.S., impacting approximately 6 million premenopausal women. HSDD is defined as a persistent or recurrent absence of sexual fantasies and desire for sexual activity, which causes marked personal distress or interpersonal difficulties.

“HSDD has been a recognized medical condition for over 40 years, but is widely underdiagnosed and undertreated,” said Rachel Rubin, M.D., Urologist and Sexual Medicine Specialist. “Vyleesi® is a welcome tool in our biopsychosocial toolbox. It is a novel and effective treatment option for HSDD that can be self-administered as needed in anticipation of sexual activity. Women with HSDD should not ignore or justify their symptoms and should talk to their healthcare provider about reclaiming their sexual desire.”

Cosette is committed to working with healthcare professionals to help ensure women with HSDD have access to Vyleesi®. Cosette offers patients the ability to connect with a physician through a telemedicine option. Patients and providers can learn more about HSDD and Vyleesi®, including Important Safety Information, at www.vyleesi.com.

