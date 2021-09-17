Palatin Technologies : AMENDED AND RESTATED BY-LAWS OF (Form 8-K)

AMENDED AND RESTATED BY-LAWS OF

PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(Adopted on September 14, 2021)

ARTICLE I

OFFICES

SECTION 1.01. Registered Office. The address of the registered office of PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (the 'Corporation') in the State of Delaware, and the name of its registered agent at such address, shall be as set forth in the certificate of incorporation of the Corporation (as the same may be amended and/or restated from time to time, the 'Certificate of Incorporation').

SECTION 1.02. Other Offices. The Corporation may also have an office or offices at any other place or places within or without the State of Delaware as the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the 'Board') may from time to time determine or the business of the Corporation may from time to time require.

ARTICLE II

MEETINGS OF STOCKHOLDERS

SECTION 2.01. Annual Meetings. The annual meeting of stockholders of the Corporation for the election of directors of the Corporation ('Directors') and for the transaction of such other business as may properly come before such meeting shall be held at such place, if any, date and time as shall be fixed by the Board. The Board may, in its sole discretion, determine that the annual meeting shall not be held at any place, but may instead be held solely by means of remote communication, including by webcast, as described in Section 2.11 of these Amended and Restated By-laws (as the same may be amended and/or restated from time to time, the 'Bylaws') in accordance with Section 211(a)(2) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the 'DGCL'). The Board may postpone, reschedule or cancel any annual meeting of stockholders previously scheduled by the Board.

SECTION 2.02. Special Meetings. Special meetings of stockholders for any purpose or purposes may be called by the Board or the Chairman of the Board and shall be held at such place, if any, date and time as shall be determined by the Board. The Board may, in its sole discretion, determine that special meetings of stockholders shall not be held at any place, but may instead be held solely by means of remote communication as described in Section 2.11 of these Bylaws in accordance with Section 211(a)(2) of the DGCL. The Board may postpone, reschedule or cancel any special meeting of stockholders previously scheduled by the Board or the Chairman of the Board.

SECTION 2.03. Notice of Meetings. (a) Except as otherwise provided by law or the Certificate of Incorporation, notice of each annual or special meeting of stockholders stating the place, if any, date and time of such meeting and, in the case of a special meeting, the purpose or purposes for which such meeting is to be held, shall be given in accordance with Section 232 of the DGCL to each stockholder entitled to vote thereat, not less than 10 nor more than 60 days before the date of such meeting. If mailed, such notice shall be deemed to be given when deposited in the United States mail, postage prepaid, directed to the stockholder at such stockholder's address as it appears on the records of the Corporation.

SECTION 2.04. Waiver of Notice. Notice of any annual or special meeting of stockholders need not be given to any stockholder who files a waiver of notice in writing or by electronic transmission with the Secretary, whether before or after such meeting. Neither the business to be transacted at, nor the purpose of, any meeting of stockholders need be specified in any waiver of notice thereof. Attendance of a stockholder at a meeting, in person or by proxy, shall constitute a waiver of notice of such meeting, except when such stockholder attends a meeting for the express purpose of objecting, at the beginning of the meeting, to the transaction of any business on the grounds that the notice of such meeting was inadequate or improperly given.

SECTION 2.05. Adjournments. The presiding officer of any meeting of stockholders shall have the right and authority to convene and (for any or no reason) to recess and/or adjourn the meeting. When any annual meeting or special meeting of stockholders is adjourned to another hour, date or place, if any, notice need not be given of the adjourned meeting if the hour, date and place, if any, thereof, and the means of remote communications, if any, by which stockholders and proxy holders may be deemed to be present in person and vote at such adjourned meeting are announced at the meeting at which the adjournment is taken; provided, however, that (i) if the adjournment is for more than 30 days, a notice of the adjourned meeting shall be given to each stockholder entitled to vote at the meeting and each stockholder who, by law or under the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws, is entitled to such notice and (ii) if after the adjournment a new record date for stockholders entitled to vote is fixed for the adjourned meeting, the Board shall fix a new record date for notice of such adjourned meeting in accordance with Section 213(a) of the DGCL and these Bylaws and shall give notice of the adjourned meeting to each stockholder entitled to vote at such adjourned meeting and each stockholder who, by law or under the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws, is entitled to such notice. At the adjourned meeting, any business may be transacted which might have been transacted at the original meeting.

SECTION 2.06. Quorum. Except as otherwise provided by law or the Certificate of Incorporation, holders of at least one-third in voting power of outstanding shares of capital stock entitled to vote thereat, present in person or by proxy, shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at all meetings of stockholders, whether annual or special. If, however, such quorum shall not be present in person or by proxy at any meeting of stockholders, the person presiding over the meeting or the stockholders entitled to vote thereat may adjourn the meeting from time to time in accordance with Section 2.05 hereof until a quorum shall be present in person or by proxy. Where a separate vote by a class or classes or series is required, holders of at least one-third in voting power of the outstanding shares of such class or classes or series, present in person or represented by proxy, shall constitute a quorum entitled to take action with respect to that vote on that matter.

SECTION 2.07. Voting. Except as otherwise provided by law or the Certificate of Incorporation, each stockholder shall be entitled to one vote for each Share held of record by such stockholder. Except as otherwise provided by law, the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws, when a quorum is present at any meeting of stockholders, any question brought before the meeting shall be decided by the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the votes cast for or against such question.

SECTION 2.08. Proxies. Each stockholder entitled to vote at a meeting of stockholders or to express, in writing, consent to or dissent from any action of stockholders without a meeting may authorize another person or persons to act for such stockholder by proxy. Such proxy shall be filed with the Secretary before such meeting of stockholders or such action of stockholders without a meeting, at such time as the Board may require. No proxy shall be voted or acted upon more than three years from its date, unless the proxy provides for a longer period.

SECTION 2.09. Stockholders' Consent in Lieu of Meeting; Record Dates. (a) Unless otherwise restricted by the Certificate of Incorporation, any action required by the General Corporation Law to be taken at any annual or special meeting of stockholders, and any action which may be taken at any annual or special meeting of stockholders, may be taken without a meeting, without prior notice and without a vote, if a consent setting forth the action so taken shall be signed by stockholders having not less than the minimum number of votes necessary to authorize or take such action at a meeting at which all stockholders entitled to vote thereon were present and voted and delivered in accordance with applicable law and these Bylaws.

(b) In order that the Corporation may determine the stockholders entitled to consent to corporate action in writing without a meeting, the Board may fix a record date, which record date shall not precede the date upon which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted by the Board, and which date shall not be more than ten (10) days after the date upon which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted by the Board. Any stockholder seeking to have the stockholders authorize or take corporate action by written consent shall, by written notice to the Secretary, request that the Board fix a record date. The Board shall promptly, but in all events within ten (10) days after the date on which such written notice is received, adopt a resolution fixing the record date (unless a record date has previously been fixed by the Board pursuant to the first sentence of this Section 2.09(b)). If no record date has been fixed by the Board pursuant to the first sentence of this Section 2.09(b) or otherwise within ten (10) days after the date on which such written notice is received, the record date for determining stockholders entitled to consent to corporate action in writing without a meeting, when no prior action by the Board is required by applicable law, shall be the first date after the expiration of such ten (10) day time period on which a consent setting forth the action taken or proposed to be taken is delivered to the Corporation by delivery in accordance with applicable law. If no record date has been fixed by the Board pursuant to the first sentence of this Section 2.09(b), the record date for determining stockholders entitled to consent to corporate action without a meeting if prior action by the Board is required by applicable law shall be at the close of business on the date on which the Board adopts the resolution taking such prior action.

(c) In the event of the delivery, in the manner provided by this Section 2.09 and applicable law, to the Corporation of a consent or consents to take corporate action and/or any related revocation or revocations, the Corporation shall engage independent inspectors of elections for the purpose of performing promptly a ministerial review of the validity of the consents and revocations. For the purpose of permitting the inspectors to perform such review, no action by consent of stockholders without a meeting shall be effective until such inspectors have completed their review, determined that the requisite number of valid and unrevoked consents delivered to the Corporation in accordance with this Section 2.09 and applicable law have been obtained to authorize or take the action specified in the consents, and certified such determination for entry in the records of the Corporation kept for the purpose of recording the proceedings of meetings of stockholders. Nothing contained in this Section 2.09(c) shall in any way be construed to suggest or imply that the Board or any stockholder shall not be entitled to contest the validity of any consent or revocation thereof, whether before or after such certification by the independent inspectors, or to take any other action (including, without limitation, the commencement, prosecution or defense of any litigation with respect thereto, and the seeking of injunctive relief in such litigation).

(d) No written consent shall be effective to take the corporate action referred to therein unless, within sixty (60) days after the first date a written consent is received in accordance with this Section 2.09, a valid consent or valid consents of stockholders signed by a sufficient number of stockholders to take such action are delivered to the Corporation in the manner prescribed in this Section 2.09 and applicable law, and not revoked.

(e) In order that the Corporation may determine the stockholders entitled to notice of any meeting of stockholders or any adjournment thereof, the Board may fix a record date, which record date shall not precede the date upon which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted by the Board, and which record date shall, unless otherwise required by law, not be more than sixty (60) nor less than ten (10) days before the date of such meeting. If the Board so fixes a date, such date shall also be the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to vote at such meeting unless the Board determines, at the time it fixes such record date, that a later date on or before the date of the meeting shall be the date for making such determination. If no record date is fixed by the Board, the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of or to vote at a meeting of stockholders shall be at the close of business on the day next preceding the day on which notice is given, or, if notice is waived, at the close of business on the day next preceding the day on which the meeting is held. A determination of stockholders of record entitled to notice of or to vote at a meeting of stockholders shall apply to any adjournment of the meeting; provided, however, that the Board may fix a new record date for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the adjourned meeting, and in such case shall also fix as the record date for stockholders entitled to notice of such adjourned meeting the same or an earlier date as that fixed for determination of stockholders entitled to vote in accordance herewith at the adjourned meeting.

(f) In order that the Corporation may determine the stockholders entitled to receive payment of any dividend or other distribution or allotment of any rights, or entitled to exercise any rights in respect of any change, conversion or exchange of stock or for the purpose of any other lawful action, the Board may fix a record date, which record date shall not precede the date upon which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted, and which record date shall not be more than sixty (60) days prior to such action. If no such record date is fixed, the record date for determining stockholders for any such purpose shall be at the close of business on the day on which the Board adopts the resolution relating thereto.

SECTION 2.10. Notice of Stockholder Business and Nominations.

(A) Annual Meetings of Stockholders.

(1) Nominations of persons for election to the Board and the proposal of other business to be considered by the stockholders may be made at an annual meeting of stockholders only (a) pursuant to the Corporation's notice of meeting (or any supplement thereto) delivered pursuant to Section 2.03 of these Bylaws, (b) by or at the direction of the Board or any authorized committee thereof or (c) by any stockholder of the Corporation who is entitled to vote at the meeting, who complied with the notice procedures set forth in paragraphs (A)(2) and (A)(3) of this Section 2.10 and who was a stockholder of record at the time such notice is delivered to the Secretary of the Corporation.

(2) For nominations or other business to be properly brought before an annual meeting by a stockholder pursuant to clause (c) of paragraph (A)(1) of this Section 2.10, the stockholder must have given timely notice thereof in writing to the Secretary of the Corporation, and, in the case of business other than nominations of persons for election to the Board, such other business must constitute a proper matter for stockholder action. To be timely, a stockholder's notice shall be delivered to the Secretary of the Corporation at the principal executive offices of the Corporation not less than ninety (90) days nor more than one hundred and twenty (120) days prior to the first anniversary of the preceding year's annual meeting; provided, however, that in the event that the date of the annual meeting is advanced by more than thirty (30) days, or delayed by more than seventy (70) days, from the anniversary date of the previous year's meeting, or if no annual meeting was held in the preceding year, notice by the stockholder to be timely must be so delivered not earlier than the close of business on the one hundred and twentieth (120th) day prior to such annual meeting and not later than the close of business on the later of the ninetieth (90th) day prior to such annual meeting or the tenth (10th) day following the day on which public announcement of the date of such meeting is first made by the Corporation. Public announcement of an adjournment or postponement of an annual meeting shall not commence a new time period (or extend any time period) for the giving of a stockholder's notice. Notwithstanding anything in this Section 2.10(A)(2) to the contrary, if the number of directors to be elected to the Board at an annual meeting is increased and there is no public announcement by the Corporation naming all of the nominees for director or specifying the size of the increased Board at least one hundred (100) calendar days prior to the first anniversary of the prior year's annual meeting of stockholders, then a stockholder's notice required by this Section shall be considered timely, but only with respect to nominees for any new positions created by such increase, if it is received by the Secretary of the Corporation not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) calendar day following the day on which such public announcement is first made by the Corporation.

(3) A stockholder's notice delivered pursuant to this Section 2.10 shall set forth: (a) as to each person whom the stockholder proposes to nominate for election or re-election as a director, all information relating to such person that is required to be disclosed in solicitations of proxies for election of directors in an election contest, or is otherwise required, in each case pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, including such person's written consent to being named in the Corporation's proxy statement as a nominee of the stockholder and to serving as a director if elected; (b) as to any other business that the stockholder proposes to bring before the meeting, a brief description of the business desired to be brought before the meeting, the text of the proposal or business (including the text of any resolutions proposed for consideration and, in the event that such business includes a proposal to amend these Bylaws, the language of the proposed amendment), the reasons for conducting such business at the meeting and any material interest in such business of such stockholder and the beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the proposal is made; (c) as to the stockholder giving the notice and the beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the nomination or proposal is made (i) the name and address of such stockholder, as they appear on the Corporation's books and records, and of such beneficial owner, (ii) the class or series and number of shares of capital stock of the Corporation that are owned, directly or indirectly, beneficially and of record by such stockholder and such beneficial owner, (iii) a representation that the stockholder is a holder of record of the stock of the Corporation at the time of the giving of the notice, will be entitled to vote at such meeting and will appear in person or by proxy at the meeting to propose such business or nomination, (iv) a representation whether the stockholder or the beneficial owner, if any, will be or is part of a group that will (x) deliver a proxy statement and/or form of proxy to holders of at least the percentage of the voting power of the Corporation's outstanding capital stock required to approve or adopt the proposal or elect the nominee and/or (y) otherwise solicit proxies or votes from stockholders in support of such proposal or nomination, (v) a certification regarding whether such stockholder and beneficial owner, if any, have complied with all applicable federal, state and other legal requirements in connection with the stockholder's and/or beneficial owner's acquisition of shares of capital stock or other securities of the Corporation and/or the stockholder's and/or beneficial owner's acts or omissions as a stockholder of the Corporation and (vi) any other information relating to such stockholder and beneficial owner, if any, required to be disclosed in a proxy statement or other filings required to be made in connection with solicitations of proxies for, as applicable, the proposal and/or for the election of directors in an election contest pursuant to and in accordance with Section 14(a) of the Exchange Act and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder; (d) a description of any agreement, arrangement or understanding with respect to the nomination or proposal and/or the voting of shares of any class or series of stock of the Corporation between or among the stockholder giving the notice, the beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the nomination or proposal is made, any of their respective affiliates or associates and/or any others acting in concert with any of the foregoing (collectively, 'proponent persons'); and (e) a description of any agreement, arrangement or understanding (including without limitation any contract to purchase or sell, acquisition or grant of any option, right or warrant to purchase or sell, swap or other instrument) to which any proponent person is a party, the intent or effect of which may be (i) to transfer to or from any proponent person, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of any security of the Corporation, (ii) to increase or decrease the voting power of any proponent person with respect to shares of any class or series of stock of the Corporation and/or (iii) to provide any proponent person, directly or indirectly, with the opportunity to profit or share in any profit derived from, or to otherwise benefit economically from, any increase or decrease in the value of any security of the Corporation. A stockholder providing notice of a proposed nomination for election to the Board or other business proposed to be brought before a meeting (whether given pursuant to this paragraph (A)(3) or paragraph (B) of this Section 2.10 of these Bylaws) shall update and supplement such notice from time to time to the extent necessary so that the information provided or required to be provided in such notice shall be true and correct (x) as of the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to notice of the meeting and (y) as of the date that is fifteen (15) days prior to the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, provided that if the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is less than fifteen (15) days prior to the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, the information shall be supplemented and updated as of such later date. Any such update and supplement shall be delivered in writing to the Secretary of the Corporation at the principal executive offices of the Corporation not later than five (5) days after the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to notice of the meeting (in the case of any update and supplement required to be made as of the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to notice of the meeting), not later than ten (10) days prior to the date for the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof (in the case of any update or supplement required to be made as of fifteen (15) days prior to the meeting or adjournment or postponement thereof) and not later than five (5) days after the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting, but no later than the day prior to the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof (in the case of any update and supplement required to be made as of a date less than fifteen (15) days prior to the date of the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof). The Corporation may require any proposed nominee to furnish such other information as it may reasonably require to determine the eligibility of such proposed nominee to serve as a director of the Corporation and to determine the independence of such director under the Exchange Act and rules and regulations thereunder and applicable stock exchange rules.

(B) Special Meetings of Stockholders. Only such business shall be conducted at a special meeting of stockholders as shall have been brought before the meeting pursuant to the Corporation's notice of meeting. At any time that the stockholders are not prohibited from filling vacancies or newly created directorships on the Board, nominations of persons for election to the Board to fill any vacancy or unfilled newly created directorship may be made at a special meeting of stockholders at which any proposal to fill any vacancy or unfilled newly created directorship is to be presented to the stockholders (1) as provided in the stockholders Agreement, (2) by or at the direction of the Board or any committee thereof or (3) by any stockholder of the Corporation who is entitled to vote at the meeting on such matters, who complies with the notice procedures set forth in this Section 2.10 and who is a stockholder of record at the time such notice is delivered to the Secretary of the Corporation. In the event the Corporation calls a special meeting of stockholders for the purpose of electing one or more directors to fill any vacancy or newly created directorship on the Board, any such stockholder entitled to vote in such election of directors may nominate a person or persons (as the case may be) for election to such position(s) as specified in the Corporation's notice of meeting if the stockholder's notice as required by paragraph (A)(2) of this Section 2.10 shall be delivered to the Secretary at the principal executive offices of the Corporation not earlier than the close of business on the one hundred twentieth (120th) day prior to such special meeting and not later than the close of business on the later of the ninetieth (90th) day prior to such special meeting or the tenth (10th) day following the day on which the Corporation first makes a public announcement of the date of the special meeting at which directors are to be elected. In no event shall the public announcement of an adjournment or postponement of a special meeting commence a new time period (or extend any time period) for the giving of a stockholder's notice as described above.

(C) General. (1) Only such persons who are nominated in accordance with the procedures set forth in this Section 2.10 shall be eligible to serve as directors and only such business shall be conducted at an annual or special meeting of stockholders as shall have been brought before the meeting in accordance with the procedures set forth in this Section. Except as otherwise provided by law, the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws, the person presiding over the meeting shall, in addition to making any other determination that may be appropriate for the conduct of the meeting, have the power and duty to determine whether a nomination or any business proposed to be brought before the meeting was made or proposed, as the case may be, in accordance with the procedures set forth in these Bylaws and, if any proposed nomination or business is not in compliance with these Bylaws, to declare that such defective proposal or nomination shall be disregarded. The date and time of the opening and the closing of the polls for each matter upon which the stockholders will vote at a meeting shall be announced at the meeting by the chairman of the meeting. The Board may adopt by resolution such rules and regulations for the conduct of the meeting of stockholders as it shall deem appropriate. Except to the extent inconsistent with such rules and regulations as adopted by the Board, the person presiding over the meeting shall have the right and authority to convene and (for any or no reason) to recess and/or adjourn the meeting, to prescribe such rules, regulations and procedures and to do all such acts as, in the judgment of such person, are appropriate for the proper conduct of the meeting. Such rules, regulations or procedures, whether adopted by the Board or prescribed by the person presiding over the meeting, may include, without limitation, the following: (i) the establishment of an agenda or order of business for the meeting; (ii) rules and procedures for maintaining order at the meeting and the safety of those present; (iii) limitations on attendance at or participation in the meeting to stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting, their duly authorized and constituted proxies or such other persons as the person presiding over the meeting shall determine; (iv) restrictions on entry to the meeting after the time fixed for the commencement thereof; and (v) limitations on the time allotted to questions or comments by participants and on shareholder approvals. Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this Section 2.10, unless otherwise required by law, if the stockholder (or a qualified representative of the stockholder) does not appear at the annual or special meeting of stockholders of the Corporation to present a nomination or business, such nomination shall be disregarded and such proposed business shall not be transacted, notwithstanding that proxies in respect of such vote may have been received by the Corporation. For purposes of this Section 2.10, to be considered a qualified representative of the stockholder, a person must be a duly authorized officer, manager or partner of such stockholder or must be authorized by a writing executed by such stockholder or an electronic transmission delivered by such stockholder to act for such stockholder as proxy at the meeting of stockholders and such person must produce such writing or electronic transmission, or a reliable reproduction of the writing or electronic transmission, at the meeting of stockholders. Unless and to the extent determined by the Board or the person presiding over the meeting, the meeting of stockholders shall not be required to be held in accordance with the rules of parliamentary procedure.

(2) Whenever used in these Bylaws, 'public announcement' shall mean disclosure (a) in a press release released by the Corporation, provided that such press release is released by the Corporation following its customary procedures, is reported by the Dow Jones News Service, Associated Press or comparable national news service, or is generally available on internet news sites, or (b) in a document publicly filed by the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Sections 13, 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

(3) Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this Section 2.10, a stockholder shall also comply with all applicable requirements of the Exchange Act and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder with respect to the matters set forth in this Section 2.10; provided, however, that, to the fullest extent permitted by law, any references in these Bylaws to the Exchange Act or the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder are not intended to and shall not limit any requirements applicable to nominations or proposals as to any other business to be considered pursuant to these Bylaws (including paragraphs (A)(1)(c) and (B) of this Section 2.10), and compliance with paragraphs (A)(1)(c) and (B) of this Section 2.10 of these Bylaws shall be the exclusive means for a stockholder to make nominations or submit other business. Nothing in these Bylaws shall be deemed to affect any rights of the holders of any class or series of stock having a preference over the Common Stock as to dividends or upon liquidation to elect directors under specified circumstances.

SECTION 2.11. List of Stockholders Entitled To Vote. The Corporation shall prepare, at least ten (10) days before every meeting of stockholders, a complete list of the stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting (provided, however, if the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to vote is less than ten (10) days before the date of the meeting, the list shall reflect the stockholders entitled to vote as of the tenth (10th) day before the meeting date), arranged in alphabetical order, and showing the address of each stockholder and the number of shares registered in the name of each stockholder. Such list shall be open to the examination of any stockholder, for any purpose germane to the meeting at least ten (10) days prior to the meeting (a) on a reasonably accessible electronic network; provided that the information required to gain access to such list is provided with the notice of meeting or (b) during ordinary business hours at the principal place of business of the Corporation. In the event that the Corporation determines to make the list available on an electronic network, the Corporation may take reasonable steps to ensure that such information is available only to stockholders of the Corporation. If the meeting is to be held at a place, then a list of stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting shall be produced and kept at the time and place of the meeting during the whole time thereof and may be examined by any stockholder who is present. If the meeting is to be held solely by means of remote communication, then the list shall also be open to the examination of any stockholder during the whole time of the meeting on a reasonably accessible electronic network, and the information required to access such list shall be provided with the notice of the meeting. Except as otherwise provided by law, the stock ledger shall be the only evidence as to who are the stockholders entitled to examine the list of stockholders required by this Section 2.11 or to vote in person or by proxy at any meeting of stockholders.

SECTION 2.12. Delivery to the Corporation. Whenever this Article II requires one or more persons (including a record or beneficial owner of stock) to deliver a document or information to the Corporation or any officer, employee or agent thereof (including any notice, request, questionnaire, revocation, representation or other document or agreement), unless the Corporation elects otherwise, such document or information shall be in writing exclusively (and not in an electronic transmission) and shall be delivered exclusively by hand (including, without limitation, overnight courier service) or by certified or registered mail, return receipt requested, and the Corporation shall not be required to accept delivery of any document not in such written form or so delivered.

SECTION 2.13. Inspectors of Election. The Corporation may, and shall if required by law, in advance of any meeting of stockholders, appoint one or more inspectors of election, who may be employees of the Corporation, to act at the meeting or any adjournment thereof and to make a written report thereof. The Corporation may designate one or more persons as alternate inspectors to replace any inspector who fails to act. In the event that no inspector so appointed or designated is able to act at a meeting of stockholders, the chairman of the meeting shall appoint one or more inspectors to act at the meeting. Each inspector, before entering upon the discharge of his or her duties, shall take and sign an oath to execute faithfully the duties of inspector with strict impartiality and according to the best of his or her ability. The inspector or inspectors so appointed or designated shall (i) ascertain the number of shares of capital stock of the Corporation outstanding and the voting power of each such share, (ii) determine the shares of capital stock of the Corporation represented at the meeting and the validity of proxies and ballots, (iii) count all votes and ballots, (iv) determine and retain for a reasonable period a record of the disposition of any challenges made to any determination by the inspectors, and (v) certify their determination of the number of shares of capital stock of the Corporation represented at the meeting and such inspectors' count of all votes and ballots. Such certification and report shall specify such other information as may be required by law. In determining the validity and counting of proxies and ballots cast at any meeting of stockholders of the Corporation, the inspectors may consider such information as is permitted by applicable law. No person who is a candidate for an office at an election may serve as an inspector at such election.

ARTICLE III

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SECTION 3.01. General Powers. Except as otherwise provided by the Certificate of Incorporation or the General Corporation Law, the business and affairs of the Corporation shall be managed by or under the direction of the Board.

SECTION 3.02. Number, Term of Office and Election. The total number of Directors constituting the Board shall be five or such other number as shall be fixed from time to time by the Board. Directors need not be stockholders. Each Director shall hold office from the date of his her or election or appointment until the next annual meeting for the election of Directors and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified, or until his or her earlier death or resignation or removal. At each annual meeting of stockholders at which a quorum is present, Directors shall be elected by a plurality of the votes entitled to vote in the election of Directors.

SECTION 3.03. Resignation. Any Director may resign at any time by notice in writing or by electronic transmission to the Corporation. Such resignation shall take effect upon its delivery unless such notices specifies a later effective date or specifies that it shall become effective upon the happening of an event or events, in which case it shall be effective at such later date or upon the happening of such event or events. Unless otherwise specified therein, acceptance of such resignation shall not be necessary to make it effective.

SECTION 3.04. Removal. Except as otherwise provided by the Certificate of Incorporation or applicable law, any or all of the Directors may be removed, with or without cause, by vote of the holders of a majority in voting power of the outstanding shares entitled to vote generally in the election of Directors.

SECTION 3.05. Vacancies. Except as otherwise provided by the Certificate of Incorporation or required by applicable law, any vacancy occurring on the Board for any reason (whether the death, resignation or removal of any Director) and any newly created directorship, shall be filled solely by a majority of Directors then in office, even though less than a quorum.

SECTION 3.06. Meetings.

(a) Annual Meetings. As soon as practicable after each annual meeting for the election of Directors, the Board shall meet for the purpose of organization and the transaction of other business.

(b) Other Meetings. Other meetings of the Board shall be held at such times as the Chairman of the Board, the President, the Secretary or a majority of the Directors then in office shall from time to time determine.

(c) Notice of Meetings. The Secretary shall give notice to each Director of each meeting of the Board, which notice shall state the place, if any, date, and time of such meeting. Notice of each such meeting may be given personally, orally (including by telephone), by mail, by overnight courier, or by electronic transmission. If given by mail or overnight courier, notice shall be given at least three days before the day on which such meeting is to be held. If given personally, orally or by electronic transmission, notice shall be given at least twenty-four (24) hours in advance of the meeting. A waiver of notice in writing or by electronic transmission given by the Director entitled to notice, whether before or after the time of the meeting referred to in such waiver, shall be deemed equivalent to notice. Neither the business to be transacted at, nor the purpose any meeting of the Board need be specified in any waiver of notice thereof. Attendance of a Director at a meeting of the Board shall constitute a waiver of notice of such meeting, except as provided by law.

(d) Place of Meetings; Meetings by Conference Telephone or Similar Communications Equipment. The Board may hold its meetings at such place or places within or without the State of Delaware as the Board or the Chairman of the Board may from time to time determine, or as shall be designated in the respective notices or waivers of notice of such meetings. Any one or more members of the Board, or of any committee thereof, may participate in a meeting of the Board or such committee by means of conference telephone or similar communications equipment by means of which all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other, and participation in a meeting by such means shall constitute presence in person at such meeting.

(e) Quorum and Manner of Acting. A majority of the total number of Directors constituting the Board shall be present in person at any meeting of the Board in order to constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at such meeting, and the vote of a majority of those Directors present at any such meeting at which a quorum is present shall be necessary for the passage of any resolution or act of the Board, except as otherwise expressly required by law, the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws. In the absence of a quorum for any such meeting, a majority of the Directors present thereat may adjourn such meeting from time to time until a quorum shall be present.

(f) Organization. At each meeting of the Board, one of the following shall act as chairman of the meeting and preside, in the following order of precedence: (i) the Chairman of the Board; (ii) the President; (iii) any Director chosen by a majority of the Directors present. The Secretary or, in the case of his absence, any person (who shall be an Assistant Secretary, if an Assistant Secretary is present) whom the chairman of the meeting shall appoint shall act as secretary of such meeting and keep the minutes thereof.

SECTION 3.07. Committees of the Board. The Board may, by resolution passed by a majority of the whole Board, designate one or more committees, each committee to consist of one or more Directors. The Board may designate one or more Directors as alternate members of any committee, who may replace any absent or disqualified member at any meeting of such committee. In the absence or disqualification of a member of a committee, the member or members thereof present at any meeting and not disqualified from voting, whether or not he or they constitute a quorum, may unanimously appoint another Director to act at the meeting in the place of any such absent or disqualified member. Any committee of the Board, to the extent provided in the resolution of the Board designating such committee, shall have and may exercise all the powers and authority of the Board in the management of the business and affairs of the Corporation, and may authorize the seal of the Corporation to be affixed to all papers which may require it; provided, however, that no such committee shall have such power or authority in reference to the following: (i) approving or adopting, or recommending to the stockholders, any action or matter (other than the election or removal of directors) expressly required by the General Corporation Law to be submitted to stockholders for approval or (ii) adopting, amending or repealing the Bylaws.

SECTION 3.08. Directors' Consent in Lieu of Meeting. Any action required or permitted to be taken at any meeting of the Board or of any committee thereof may be taken without a meeting, without prior notice and without a vote, if a consent in writing or by electronic transmission setting forth the action so taken, shall be given by all the members of the Board or such committee. After an action is taken, the consent or consents, or electronic transmission or transmissions, shall be filed in the minutes of proceedings of the Board in accordance with applicable law.

SECTION 3.09. Compensation. Unless otherwise restricted by the Certificate of Incorporation, the Board may determine the compensation of Directors. In addition, as determined by the Board, Directors may be reimbursed by the Corporation for their expenses, if any, in the performance of their duties as Directors. No such compensation or reimbursement shall preclude any Director from serving the Corporation in any other capacity and receiving compensation therefor.

ARTICLE IV

OFFICERS

SECTION 4.01. Officers. The officers of the Corporation shall be the Chairman of the Board, the President, the Secretary and a Treasurer and may include one or more Vice Presidents and one or more Assistant Secretaries and an Assistant Treasurer. Any two or more offices may be held by the same person.

SECTION 4.02. Authority and Duties. All officers shall have such authority and perform such duties in the management of the Corporation as may be provided in these Bylaws or, to the extent not so provided, by resolution of the Board.

SECTION 4.03. Term of Office. Resignation and Removal. (a) Each officer shall be appointed by the Board and shall hold office for such term as may be determined by the Board. Each officer shall hold office until his successor has been appointed and qualified or his earlier death or resignation or removal in the manner hereinafter provided. The Board may require any officer to give security for the faithful performance of his duties.

(b) Any officer may resign at any time by giving notice in writing or by electronic transmission to the Corporation. Such resignation shall take effect upon its delivery unless such resignation provides that it is effective at a later date or effective upon the happening of an event or events, in which case it shall be effective at such later date or upon the happening of such event or events. Unless, otherwise specified therein, acceptance of such resignation shall not be necessary to make it effective.

(c) All officers and agents appointed by the Board shall be subject to removal, with or without cause, at any time by the Board.

SECTION 4.04. Vacancies. Any vacancy occurring in any office of the Corporation, for any reason, shall be filled by action of the Board.

SECTION 4.05. The Chairman. The Chairman of the Board shall have the power to call special meetings of stockholders, to call special meetings of the Board and, if present, to preside at all meetings of stockholders and all meetings of the Board. The Chairman of the Board shall perform all duties incident to the office of Chairman of the Board and all such other duties as may from time to time be assigned to him by the Board or these Bylaws. The office of Chairman of the Board may be filled by two individuals serving simultaneously and who shall be referred to collectively as Co-Chairmen and who shall each individually be referred to as a Co-Chairman.

SECTION 4.06. The President. The President shall be the chief executive officer of the Corporation and shall have general and active management and control of the business and affairs of the Corporation, subject to the control of the Board, and shall see that all orders and resolutions of the Board are carried into effect. The President shall perform all duties incident to the office of President and all such other duties as may from time to time be assigned to him by the Board or these Bylaws.

SECTION 4.07. Vice Presidents. Vice Presidents, if any, in order of their seniority or in any other order determined by the Board, shall generally assist the President and perform such other duties as the Board or the President shall prescribe, and in the absence or disability of the President, shall perform the duties and exercise the powers of the President.

SECTION 4.08. The Secretary. The Secretary shall, to the extent practicable, attend all meetings of the Board and all meetings of stockholders and shall record all votes and the minutes of all proceedings in a book to be kept for that purpose, and shall perform the same duties for any committee of the Board when so requested by such committee. The Secretary shall give or cause to be given notice of all meetings of stockholders and of the Board, shall perform such other duties as may be prescribed by the Board, the Chairman of the Board or the President and shall act under the supervision of the Chairman of the Board. The Secretary shall keep or arrange for the keeping in safe custody the books and records of the Corporation and shall perform all other duties incident to the office of Secretary and such other duties as from time to time may be assigned to him by the Board, the Chairman of the Board or the President.

SECTION 4.09. Assistant Secretaries. Assistant Secretaries of the Corporation, if any, in order of their seniority or in any other order determined by the Board, shall generally assist the Secretary and perform such other duties as the Board or the Secretary shall prescribe, and, in the absence or disability of the Secretary, shall perform the duties and exercise the powers of the Secretary.

SECTION 4.10. Treasurer. The Treasurer shall have the care and custody of a the funds of the Corporation and shall deposit such funds in such banks or other depositories as the Board, or any officer or officers, or any officer and agent jointly, duly authorized by the Board, shall, from time to time, direct or approve. The Treasurer shall disburse the funds of the Corporation under the direction of the Board and the President. The Treasurer shall keep a full and accurate account of all moneys received and paid on account of the Corporation and shall render a statement of his accounts whenever the Board, the Chairman or the President shall so request. The Treasurer shall perform all other necessary actions and duties in connection with the administration of the financial affairs of the Corporation and shall generally perform all the duties usually appertaining to the office of treasurer of a corporation.

SECTION 4.11. Assistant Treasurer. The Assistant Treasurer of the Corporation shall generally assist the Treasurer and perform such other duties as the Board or the Treasurer shall prescribe, and, in the absence or disability of the Treasurer, shall perform the duties and exercise the powers of the Treasurer.

ARTICLE V

CONTRACTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS

SECTION 5.01. Contracts and Other Documents. The Board, except as otherwise provided in these Bylaws, may authorize any officer or officers, or agent or agents, to enter into any contract or execute any instrument in the name of and on behalf of the Corporation; such authority may be general or confined to specific instances. Unless so authorized or ratified by the Board or within the agency power of an officer, no officer, agent or employee shall have any power or authority to bind the Corporation by any contract or engagement or to pledge its credit or to render it liable for any purpose or for any amount. Except as provided in [Section 2.12,] any document, including, without limitation, any consent, agreement, certificate or instrument, required by the DGCL, the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws to be executed by any officer, director, stockholder, employee or agent of the Corporation may be executed using a facsimile or other form of electronic signature to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law. All other contracts, agreements, certificates or instruments to be executed on behalf of the Corporation may be executed using a facsimile or other form of electronic signature to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law.

SECTION 5.02. Execution of Proxies. The Chairman or the President, or, in the absence or disability of both of them, any Vice President, may authorize, from time to time, the execution and issuance of proxies to vote shares of stock or other securities of other corporations or entities held by the Corporation and the execution of consents to action taken or to be taken by any such corporation or other entity. All such proxies and consents, unless otherwise authorized by the Board, shall be signed in the name of the Corporation by the Chairman, the President or any Vice President.

ARTICLE VI

SHARES AND TRANSFERS OF SHARES

SECTION 6.01. Certificates Evidencing Shares. Shares of capital stock of the Corporation shall represented by certificates; provided that the Board may by resolution determine that some or all of the shares of any class or series of capital stock may be uncertificated. Any such resolution shall not apply to shares represented by a certificate until such certificate is surrendered to the Corporation. Every holder of stock represented by a certificate shall be entitled to have a certificate signed by, or in the name of the Corporation by, any two authorized officers. Each of the Chairman, the President, any Vice President, the Secretary, any Assistant Secretary, the Treasurer and the Assistant Treasurer shall be authorized to sign such certificates. Any or all of the signatures on a certificate may be a facsimile. In the event any such officer who has signed or whose facsimile signature has been placed upon a certificate shall have ceased to hold such office or to be employed by the Corporation before such certificate is issued, such certificate may be issued by the Corporation with the same effect as if such officer had held such office on the date of issue.

SECTION 6.02. Transfers of Shares. Registration of transfers of shares of capital stock of the Corporation shall be made only in the stock ledger of the Corporation upon request of the registered holder of such shares, or of his attorney thereunto authorized by power of attorney duly executed and filed with the Secretary, and, in the case of certificated shares, upon the surrender of the certificate or certificates evidencing such shares properly endorsed or accompanied by a stock power duly executed, together with such proof of the authenticity of signatures as the Corporation may reasonably require.

SECTION 6.03. Addresses of Stockholders. Each stockholder shall designate to the Secretary an address at which notices of meetings and all other corporate notices may be served or mailed to such stockholder, and, if any stockholder shall fail to so designate such an address, corporate notices may be served upon such stockholder by mail directed to the mailing address, if any, as the same appears in the stock ledger of the Corporation or at the last known mailing address of such stockholder.

SECTION 6.04. Lost, Destroyed and Mutilated Certificates. Each stockholder shall promptly notify the Corporation of any loss, destruction or mutilation of any certificate or certificates evidencing any share or shares of capital stock of the Corporation held by such stockholder. The Corporation may, in its discretion, issue a new certificate or uncertificated shares in place of any certificate theretofore issued by it and alleged to have been mutilated, lost, stolen or destroyed, upon the surrender of the mutilated certificate or, in the case of loss, theft or destruction of the certificate, upon satisfactory proof of such loss, theft or destruction, and the Corporation may, in its discretion, require the holder of the shares evidenced by the lost, stolen or destroyed certificate or such stockholder's legal representative to give the Corporation a bond sufficient to indemnify the Corporation against any claim made against it on account of the alleged loss, theft or destruction of any such certificate or the issuance of such new certificate or uncertificated shares.

SECTION 6.05. Regulations. The Board may make such other rules and regulations as it may deem expedient, not inconsistent with these Bylaws, concerning the issue, transfer and registration of certificates evidencing shares and of uncertificated shares.

ARTICLE VII

SEAL

SECTION 7.01. Seal. The Board may approve and adopt a corporate seal, which shall be in the form of a circle and shall bear the full name of the Corporation, the year of its incorporation and the words 'Corporate Seal Delaware'.

ARTICLE VIII

FISCAL YEAR

SECTION 8.01. Fiscal Year. The fiscal year of the Corporation shall end on the thirtieth day of June of each year unless changed by resolution of the Board.

ARTICLE IX

INDEMNIFICATION AND INSURANCE

SECTION 9.01. Indemnification. (a) The Corporation shall, to the fullest extent permitted by law, indemnify any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative (other than an action by or in the right of the Corporation) by reason of the fact that he is or was a director or officer of the Corporation or, while serving as a director or officer of the Corporation, is or was serving at the request of the Corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise (each of the foregoing, a 'covered person'), against expenses (including attorneys' fees), judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement actually and reasonably incurred by him in connection with such action, suit or proceeding if he acted in good faith and in a manner he reasonably believed to be in, or not opposed to, the best interests of the Corporation, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had no reasonable cause to believe his conduct was unlawful. The termination of any action, suit or proceeding by judgment, order, settlement, conviction, or upon a plea of nolo contendere or its equivalent, shall not, of itself, create a presumption that the person did not act in good faith and in a manner which he reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the Corporation, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had reasonable cause to believe that his conduct was unlawful. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Corporation shall not be required to indemnify a covered person in connection with any action, suit or proceeding (or part thereof) initiated by such covered person unless such action, suit or proceeding (or part thereof) was authorized in advance by the Board.

(b) To the extent that a current or former director or officer of the Corporation has been successful on the merits or otherwise in defense of any action, suit or proceeding referred to in Section 9.01(a) of these Bylaws, or in defense of any claim, issue or matter therein, he or she shall be indemnified against expenses (including attorneys' fees) actually and reasonably incurred by him in connection therewith.

(c) Any indemnification under Section 9.01(a) of these Bylaws (unless ordered by a court) shall be made by the Corporation only as authorized in the specific case upon a determination that indemnification of the person seeking indemnification is proper in the circumstances because such person has met the applicable standard of conduct set forth in Section 9.01(a). Such determination shall be made, with respect to a current director or officer, (i) by a majority vote of the directors who are not parties to such action, suit or proceeding, even though less than a quorum, (ii) a committee of such directors, or (iii) if there are no such directors, or if such directors so direct, by independent legal counsel in a written opinion.

(d) Expenses (including attorneys' fees) incurred by a covered person in defending any civil, criminal, administrative or investigative action, suit or proceeding shall be paid by the Corporation in advance of the final disposition of such action, suit or proceeding upon receipt of an undertaking by or on behalf of such covered person to repay such amount if it shall ultimately be determined that such covered person is not entitled to be indemnified by the Corporation pursuant to this Article IX.

(e) The indemnification and advancement of expenses provided by, or granted pursuant to, other Sections of this Article IX shall not be deemed exclusive of any other rights to which those seeking indemnification or advancement of expenses may be entitled under any law, the Certificate of Incorporation, agreement, vote of stockholders or disinterested directors or otherwise, both as to action in an official capacity and as to action in another capacity while holding such office.

(f) For purposes of this Article IX, references to 'the Corporation' shall include, in addition to the resulting corporation, any constituent corporation (including any constituent of a constituent) absorbed in a consolidation or merger which, if its separate existence had continued, would have had power and authority to indemnify its directors, officers, employees or agents so that any person who is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of such constituent corporation, or is or was serving at the request of such constituent corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, shall stand in the same position under the provisions of this Article IX with respect to the resulting or surviving corporation as he would have with respect to such constituent corporation if its separate existence had continued. Any reference to an officer of the Corporation in this Article IX shall refer solely to the officers of the Corporation appointed by the Board pursuant to Article IV hereof, and any reference to an officer of any other enterprise shall refer solely to a person appointed as an officer by the governing body of such other enterprise pursuant to its governing documents. The fact that an employee or agent who has not been so appointed as an officer has been given the title 'Vice President' or any other title shall not result in such employee or agent being an officer for purposes of this Article IX.

(g) For purposes of this Article IX, references to 'other enterprises' shall include employee benefit plans; references to 'fines' shall include any excise taxes assessed on a person with respect to an employee benefit plan; and references to 'serving at the request of the Corporation' shall include any service as a director, officer, employee or agent of the Corporation which imposes duties on, or involves service by, such director, officer, employee or agent with respect to any employee benefit plan, its participants, or beneficiaries; and a person who acted in good faith and in a manner he reasonably believed to be in the interest of the participants and beneficiaries of an employee benefit plan shall be deemed to have acted in a manner 'not opposed to the best interests of the Corporation' as referred to in this Article IX.

(h) The indemnification and advancement of expenses provided by, or granted pursuant to, this Article IX shall, unless otherwise provided when authorized or ratified, continue as to a person who has ceased to be a director, officer, employee or agent and shall inure to the benefit of the heirs, executors and administrators of such a person.

SECTION 9.02. Insurance. The Corporation may purchase and maintain insurance on behalf of any person who is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of the Corporation, or is or was serving at the request of the Corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, against any liability asserted against him and incurred by him in any such capacity, or arising out of his status as such, whether or not the Corporation would have the power to indemnify him against such liability under the provisions of Section 145 of the General Corporation Law.

ARTICLE X

FORUM SELECTION

SECTION 10.01. Forum Selection. Unless the Corporation consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the sole and exclusive forum for any (i) derivative action or proceeding brought on behalf of the Corporation, (ii) action asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any director, officer or other employee or stockholder of the Corporation to the Corporation or the Corporation's stockholders, (iii) action asserting a claim against the Corporation or any director, officer or other employee of the Corporation arising pursuant to any provision of the General Corporation Law, the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws (as either may be amended and/or restated from time to time) or as to which the General Corporation Law confers jurisdiction on the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware or (iv) action asserting a claim against the Corporation or any director, officer or employee of the Corporation governed by the internal affairs doctrine shall be a state court located within the State of Delaware (or, if no state court located within the State of Delaware has jurisdiction, the federal district court for the District of Delaware). For the avoidance of doubt, this Section 10.01 of this Article X shall not apply to any action or proceeding asserting a claim under the Securities Act of 1933 (the 'Securities Act') or the Exchange Act.

SECTION 10.02. Federal Forum for Securities Act Claims. Unless the Corporation consents in writing to the selections of an alternative forum, to the fullest extent permitted by law, the federal district courts of the United States of America shall be the exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the Securities Act.

SECTION 10.03. Notice of this Provision. Any person or entity purchasing or otherwise acquiring any interest in shares of capital stock of the Corporation shall be deemed to have notice of and consented to the provisions of this Article X.

ARTICLE XI

AMENDMENTS

SECTION 11.01. Amendments. Any provision of these Bylaws may be amended or repealed, and new bylaws may be adopted, by the stockholders; provided that any such amendment or repeal of these Bylaws by the stockholders, or any such adoption of new bylaws by the stockholders, shall require the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority in voting power of the outstanding shares of capital stock of the Corporation entitled to vote generally in the election of directors.