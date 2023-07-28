EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Palfinger AG / Release of Financial Reports
Palfinger AG: Release of a Financial report

28.07.2023 / 07:03 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Palfinger AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.palfinger.ag/de/investoren/publikationen/finanz-publikationen

Language: English
Address: https://www.palfinger.ag/en/investors/publications/finance-publications

28.07.2023 CET/CEST

Language:English
Company:Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
5020 Salzburg
Austria
Internet:www.palfinger.ag

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1690409  28.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1690409&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp