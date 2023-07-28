Palfinger AG is an Austria-based company that is engaged in the manufacture of hydraulic lifting, loading and handling systems for all interfaces in the transport chain. Its core product is the truck-mounted knuckle boom crane, which is available in approximately 150 models. The Company's product portfolio includes telescopic cranes, timber and recycling cranes, container handling systems, transportable forklifts, tail lifts, high-tech railway applications and access platforms, as well as related services. The Company comprises approximately 50 companies, such as Herkules Harding Holding AS, and operates approximately 30 manufacturing and assembly sites, and operates a global sales and service network with approximately 5000 outlets as well as more than 200 independent importers in more than 130 countries on all continents.