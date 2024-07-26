EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Palfinger AG / Release of Financial Reports

Palfinger AG: Release of a Financial report



26.07.2024 / 07:04 CET/CEST

Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Palfinger AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG



Language: German

Address: https://www.palfinger.ag/de/investoren/publikationen/finanz-publikationen



Language: English

Address: https://www.palfinger.ag/en/investors/publications/finance-publications



26.07.2024 CET/CEST

