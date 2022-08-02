CMS: PALFINGER AG: Other admission duties to follow

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Palfinger AG / Notification on buy-back program

PALFINGER AG: Other admission duties to follow



02.08.2022 / 12:55

Notice of a transaction and report according to section 7 Austrian Disclosure Regulation 2018



Palfinger AG has for purposes of a reversal of the cross-shareholding between PALFINGER and SANY HEAVY INDUSTRIES acquired on July 28, 2022 a total of 2,826,516 of PALFINGER AG’s own shares over-the-counter from Sany Europe GmbH at a price of EUR 35.20 per share. This corresponds to 7.52% of the voting rights.

According to section 7 para 2 Austrian Disclosure Regulation 2018, Palfinger AG publishes the following information concerning this acquisition:



Date of transfer Number of

acquired

shares Thereof

via

stock

exchange Thereof

over

the

counter Quota of

share

capital

(%) Maximum

consideration

per share (EUR) Minimum

consideration

per share (EUR) Weighted

average

consideration (EUR) Total

value of

acquired

shares

02.08.2022

