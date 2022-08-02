Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Palfinger AG
  News
  Summary
    PAL   AT0000758305

PALFINGER AG

(PAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:59 2022-08-02 am EDT
26.13 EUR   +2.05%
06:57aCMS : PALFINGER AG: Other admission duties to follow
EQ
08/01PVR : PALFINGER AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07/29PVR : PALFINGER AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
CMS: PALFINGER AG: Other admission duties to follow

08/02/2022 | 06:57am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Palfinger AG / Notification on buy-back program
PALFINGER AG: Other admission duties to follow

02.08.2022 / 12:55
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice of a transaction and report according to section 7 Austrian Disclosure Regulation 2018

Palfinger AG has for purposes of a reversal of the cross-shareholding between PALFINGER and SANY HEAVY INDUSTRIES acquired on July 28, 2022 a total of 2,826,516 of PALFINGER AG’s own shares over-the-counter from Sany Europe GmbH at a price of EUR 35.20 per share. This corresponds to 7.52% of the voting rights.
According to section 7 para 2 Austrian Disclosure Regulation 2018, Palfinger AG publishes the following information concerning this acquisition:

 
Date of transfer Number of
acquired
shares		 Thereof
via
stock
exchange		 Thereof
over
the
counter		 Quota of
share
capital
(%)		 Maximum
consideration
per share (EUR)		 Minimum
consideration
per share (EUR)		 Weighted
average
consideration (EUR)		 Total
value of
acquired
shares
(EUR)
28.7.2022 2,826,516 0 2,826,516 7.52 35.20 35.20 35.20 99,493,363.20

02.08.2022

Language: English
Company: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
5020 Salzburg
Austria
Internet: www.palfinger.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

1410465  02.08.2022 

© EQS 2022
06:57aCMS : PALFINGER AG: Other admission duties to follow
EQ
08/01PVR : PALFINGER AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective ..
EQ
07/29PVR : PALFINGER AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective ..
EQ
07/29Palfinger AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June ..
CI
07/29AFR : Palfinger AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
07/29PALFINGER AG : All-time high half-year revenue despite major challenges
EQ
06/24PALFINGER AG : Acquisition of own shares in the amount of 7.52% on the basis of the revers..
PU
06/24CMS : Palfinger AG: Other admission duties to follow
EQ
06/13PALFINGER AG : CONTRACT for CEO Andreas Klauser extended ahead of schedule for a further 5..
EQ
06/10INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer Presents Fireboat for Wildland Firefighting; Fast, jet-power..
AQ
Financials
Sales 2022 1 992 M 2 046 M 2 046 M
Net income 2022 66,6 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
Net Debt 2022 473 M 486 M 486 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 962 M 989 M 989 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 11 337
Free-Float 28,4%
Technical analysis trends PALFINGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 25,60 €
Average target price 33,67 €
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Klauser Chief Executive Officer
Felix Strohbichler Head-Legal Department
Hubert Palfinger Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Zehnder Chief Operating Officer
Alois Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PALFINGER AG-25.58%989
PACCAR, INC.2.91%31 580
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-16.34%22 840
KOMATSU LTD.11.71%21 377
KUBOTA CORPORATION-14.10%20 429
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-22.03%20 204